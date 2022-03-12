Ultra Music Festival Releases Compilation Album Previewing Triumphant Return to Miami
The end of the long road to Ultra Music Festival's return is in sight as UMF and Ultra Records set the tone with a new compilation, The Gateway II Ultra Music Festival.
We're just weeks away from electronic dance music artists taking one of the biggest stages in the festival circuit. The Miami event is making a triumphant return after two years on ice, and we have a feeling it's going to be a banner year for the beloved festival of over two decades.
Featuring 15 cuts from Nicky Romero, NGHTMRE, SOFI TUKKER, Steve Aoki, Tchami and more, Gateway II Ultra Music Festival is a pre-game celebration showcasing the producers who are sure to tear up the main stage. The compilation features a variety of the genre-defining songs of the moment, such as the captivating "Original Sin" by SOFI TUKKER and the soaring future bass hit from NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead, "Shady Intentions."
The record is just enough for fans to chew on as we close in on two weeks until the start of Ultra Music Festival. The sold-out event kicks off at Ultra's longtime home of Bayfront Park on March 25th.
Take a listen to Gateway II Ultra Music Festival in full below.
