Ultra Records Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Massive Remix Compilation

For the last quarter-century, Ultra Records has become one of the largest brands in the dance music scene. In celebration of the label's 25th anniversary, Ultra has released a massive nine-track compilation, showcasing fresh reworks of the imprint's most iconic tracks and club anthems.

ULTRA25 -The Remixes features house-heavy sounds of the underground. From John Summit and Vintage Culture’s rework of SOFI TUKKER’s “Drinkee” to Galantis’ remake of Benny Benassi’s iconic “Cinema,” this compilation shows the diversity and growth of Ultra’s sound over the years.

With these nine tracks, we get a quick snapshot of the impact that Ultra has made on the music industry since its beginnings. Label founder Patrick Moxey put it accurately when he said that this package “connects the past with the present in the best possible way.”

“Dance music is firmly in the mainstream now but I’m inspired to see great kinds of new underground dance music bubbling up," Moxey continued. "The energy of new music and new sounds, and seeing the way that people go crazy in the crowd – that’s what keeps me inspired! And I'm inspired by the innovation of the producers themselves. So it's exciting to be on this odyssey and I feel honored to have been a part of dance music culture for the last 25 years."

Celebrate Ultra's 25th anniversary and listen to the compilation on streaming platforms here.

