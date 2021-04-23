UMEK Seeks to Revolutionize the Way Artists are Booked With New NFT Drop

UMEK's NFT drop will include three one-of-a-kind remixes and the opportunity to book the seminal techno artist for a livestream or real-life gig.

Techno legend UMEK is the mind behind a seminal career that spans well over two decades. From his sensational hit "Lanicor" in 1999 through his most recent release, the thrilling Cryptic Speech EP, UMEK's storied career is constantly evolving.

As artists like Grimes, Steve Aoki, Kygo, and a multitude of others have been pushing things forward in the wild world of NFTs, UMEK has found a way to elevate his entry into cryptocurrency realm. With his new NFTs, UMEK will become the figure behind the world's first NFT live performance, and is offering even more when the tokens drop on April 29th.

In the 24-hour run, UMEK will offer up three one-of-a-kind remixes of "Lanicor," a livestream performance, and a live gig. In other words, the highest bidder can snag the rights to one of UMEK's original works, or book him for a livestream or live performance.

The NFT drop will take place through the Blockparty marketplace, and Viberate, a blockchain-based music research and analytics platform, will be verifying the drop.

“I was definitely inspired by NFTs and all the creative ways other artists went about them, so I developed my own concept," said UMEK in a statement on the revolutionary idea. "Together with my team at Viberate we started exploring the option of booking live gigs through NFTs."



"We’re all painfully aware that live events are returning very slowly, so this could be an opportunity for any artist, big or small, to make sure they have a booking waiting for them once live gigs are back in the picture,” he continued.

UMEK’s upcoming drop is the first of its kind, exploring new methods for artists both independent and managed by major labels to securely manage their bookings. The veteran producer and DJ also pointed out that the method would also benefit DJs and performers who saw a sharp decline in revenue during the pandemic.

Contingent on the success of the UMEK NFT drop, Viberate plans on introducing the necessary technology to their platform, thus making it possible for hundreds of thousands of artists in their database to mint their own gig NFTs, verify artist IDs, and use the Viberate data analytics service to best evaluate their options.

UMEK’s NFT drop will launch on Blockparty on Thursday, April 29th, 2021, at 8PM GMT+1 (3PM ET). For more information, visit Viberate's official website.

