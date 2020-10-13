Underground Vibes | 056

“Terrify” Ft. ÊMIA - SVDKO

The first single off SVDKO’s debut EP it’s SADKO, “Terrify” sees the Belgium-based young gun collaborate with charismatic singer and songwriter ÊMIA to deliver an engaging electronic-pop crossover.

“impress you” - updog

Having recently dropped his debut EP balloon boy, mysterious talent updog is already looking for the next step in his buzzing career, teasing his upcoming bouncy boy project with the guitar-driven, explosive gem “impress you.”

“Bounce Back” - KLYMVX

With “Bounce Back,” Parisian duo KLYMVX once again prove their ability to craft hits that work as good on the main stage as they do on the radio.

“Shooting Star“ - Bloom Line & Misdom

Marking his 4th original release this year, Mexican producer Bloom Line has teamed up with singer and producer Misdom to share “Shooting Star," a playful yet gritty electronic-R&B tune released on Lowly.

“Mutiny” - Egzod

Rising producer Egzod has returned to NCS to deliver an explosive three-piece EP with The Revolution. “Mutiny” with Wasiu is undoubtedly a standout song within the bunch, driven by middle-eastern melodies and gritty basslines.

“Risk It All” - Nimez, Oceans & Harley Bird

Out via Killabite Media, “Risk It All” is a breathtaking future bass anthem. Harley Bird’s captivating vocals work wonders atop Nimez and Oceans’ bright production, resulting in a powerful tune.

“Saviour” - Equanimous & Hohm

Forward-thinking artist Equanimous just unleashed his 9-track, debut album Merging Elements via Gravitas Recordings. "Saviour" alongside Hohm is one of the standout pieces, bringing together immersive vocal samples and a driving beat towards the second half.

“Dream Lover” - Sofasound

Making his return to bitbird, multi-instrumentalist and producer Sofasound delivers soothing melodies and ethereal soundscapes with “Dream Lover.”

“Closer” - Maxim Lany

Coming back to Armada, Maxim Lany is showcasing his talents once again with “Closer,” bringing together anthemic vocal lines and tasteful house production.

“Inure” - JKuch

After a feature on Excision’s massive Subsidia Dawn: Vol. 1 compilation album, JKuch is going crazy on “Inure,” offering hypnotic vocal beds, glitchy percussion and quirky synths.

Underground Vibes | 055

Underground Vibes | 054

Underground Vibes | 053