September 28, 2021
Underground Vibes | 072
Underground Vibes | 072

Shivan Bhatia, Gaszia, St. Mary and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."
“Think About Us” - Shivam Bhatia, TH3 DARP & Gwyn

One of the youngest artists to perform at TEDx, Shivam Bhatia is striving to represent his home country of India on the world’s big stages, and his latest collaboration with TH3 DARP and Gwyn nicely showcases his talents with its warm basslines and tropical melodies.

“FIRE TO THE BLOCK” Ft. Reo Cragun - St. Mary

Enlisting Reo Cragun for an infectious falsetto vocal performance, rising producer St. Mary crafts an epic combination of pop, trap and future bass on “FIRE TO THE BLOCK.”

“ApexClub” - Gaszia

Known as one half of bass pioneers X&G, Gaszia debuts on KUMO Collective with “ApexClub,” a forward-thinking track that blends complex melodicism with minimal bass sections.

Eyezic & Colson XL - Feels

Coming to Quality Goods Records, newcomers Eyezic and Colson XL bring forth an intoxicating energy on “Feels” with their impressive sound design and bouncy 808s.

“Our Love” - Ivoryghost

Steadily rising within the wave scene, Ivoryghost’s “Our Love“ is the perfect blend between deep basslines, eerie melodies and transcendent ambiances.

Shivam Bhatia
“Sunrays” - AK

German producer AK makes his debut on bitbird with “Sunrays,” a soothing house tune that takes us on a journey with its atmospheric vocals and immersive arrangement.

“‘Cause Your Love” - JAIDPIT, MAZZE & gabzzz

Compelling and anthemic, JAIDPIT, MAZZE and gabzzz’s collaboration “‘Cause Your Love“ effortlessly moves from ambient verses to bouncy drops over its 3-minute duration.

“MINDPALACE” - DREAIR

Marking his 5th release, DREAIR is expanding upon his ethereal trap sound with “MINDPALACE,” blending heavenly melodies with warm 808s.

“Set Me Free“ - San Pacho

Coming to Terminal Underground, San Pacho has just unveiled his latest EP The Mandala, with the funky house gem “Set Me Free“ being a definite highlight.

