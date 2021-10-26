October 27, 2021
Underground Vibes | 073
Underground Vibes | 073

Jalal Ramdani, problem solved, longstoryshort and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Sesa” - Jalal Ramdani, Team Distant, Mr. Silk & Mel D

Born in Morocco and based in the UK, Jalal Ramdani has established himself as the fastest rising act within the afro house scene. His dancefloor hit “Sesa” alongside Team Distant, Mr Silk and Mel D has received support from the likes of Black Coffee, and truly captures the essence of his sound.

“Won’t Let Go” (longstoryshort Remix) - Doctor P

Mysterious New York producer longstoryshort has just been enlisted to remix bass legend Doctor P’s 2020 single “Won’t Let Go,“ and the result is a stunning melodic drum & bass gem that exceeds all expectations.

“Go Right Now” - problem solved & Reo Cragun

Amsterdam-based producer problem solved has just unveiled his biggest collaboration to date, teaming up with accomplished artist Reo Cragun to share guitar-driven tune “Go Right Now,” bringing together infectious hooks and warm production.

“Wild” - SVDKO

Singing on one of his songs for the very first time, Belgium-based guitarist and producer SVDKO curates an intense yet nostalgic electronic-rock vibe on “Wild.”

“In Your Reality” - FRQ NCY

Rising talent FRQ NCY has just unveiled his brand new EP Gems in full, and “In Your Reality” is without a doubt a standout track with its soothing atmospheres and glitchy drops.

“Between Us” - Lamorn

deadmau5's protégé Lamorn has returned with his latest 2-track project Between Us, with the title track making up for a smooth listen filled with groovy basslines and vocoded vocals.

“High As The Moon” - spüke

Mexican-American producer spüke’s latest release is “High As The Moon,” which masterfully brings together heavenly ambiances and thumping kicks for a playful and uplifting result.

“Get Out My Head” - Mariline

Moroccan rising talent Mariline has just shared his latest release “Get Out My Head” via Sovereign Records, combining anthemic vocals, bright melodies and gritty basslines.

“BALTIC1972” - Da Vosk Docta

Da Vosk Docta just released his latest multi-genre album MAX PLEASURE, and “BALTIC1972” definitely stands out from the tracklist with its soaring synths and eerie melodies. 

Underground Vibes | 072
Underground Vibes | 071
Underground Vibes | 070

