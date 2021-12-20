Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Underground Vibes | 075
Publish date:

Underground Vibes | 075

Jack Shore, Doctor Neiman, QUIET BISON and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."
Author:

Jack Shore, Doctor Neiman, QUIET BISON and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Dreaming Of Me” - Jack Shore, Tollef & Jaime Deraz

Coming to NCS, Israeli artist Jack Shore has combined his talents with Tollef and Jaime Deraz to unveil “Dreaming Of Me,“ a radio-ready combination of dance, funk and pop.

“Useless” - Doctor Neiman

Marking his last single of this year, emerging talent Doctor Neiman has returned to Circus Records to share “Useless,” an intoxicating and immersive melodic bass record.

“Crash” - QUIET BISON & Madalen Duke

QUIET BISON continues his impressive run of singles via Ultra Music, with his latest offering “Crash” featuring vocals from Madalen Duke, on top of otherworldly and wonky production.

"Show" - sebjin

French talent sebjin shows off his musical and production skills on “Show,” effortlessly transitioning from glitchy trap sections to jazz-infused bridges and an ambient outro.

“Just Try” - Eyezic

Rising trap artist Eyezic has returned to UZ’s Quality Good Records with “Just Try,” an ethereal combination of gritty sound design and playful melodies.

“Everybody Knew” - Angel Cannon & Dyzphoria

Angel Cannon’s latest EP Heaven Gen_1 has just arrived via vibe.digital, and “Everybody Knew” alongside wave mainstay Dyzphoria is among its highlights.

“Touch” - David Herrlich

Landing on deadmau5's hau5trap imprint, German-born talent David Herrlich has unveiled his latest single “Touch,” a funky deep house cut.

“Overthinking” - Pham

Marking his first solo release this year, Poland-based artist Pham has returned with “Overthinking,” a perfect display of his genre-bending style.

“jade” - Dilip

LA-based producer Dilip has shared his latest instrumental mixtape Pressure III, and the introductory track “jade” is undoubtedly a highlight with its anthemic chords and dreamlike strings.

