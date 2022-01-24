Underground Vibes | 076
“Explore” - Prblm Chld & Skyler Cocco
Coming to San Holo's bitbird, Neck Deep’s bassist and producer Prblm Chld has joined forces with singer-songwriter Skyler Cocco to share “Explore,” a multi-layered and intimate gem driven by soothing vocals and explosive drops.
“Open Waters” - SVDKO, Adrobski & Harvey
Rising talents SVDKO and Adrobski just joined forces on their debut collaboration, enlisting Harvey for “Open Waters,” a bass-heavy combination of melancholic guitars, otherworldly sound design and immersive vocal lines.
“Feel It” - Swatkat & Jason Dewey
Out via Smash Deep, Swatkat and Jason Dewey’s latest collaboration blends together their best qualities, resulting in a house anthem perfect for late night drives and club nights.
“Endless Fantasy” (Ft. Eli-Rose Sanford) (WinWel Remix) - Flux Pavilion
Dutch multi-instrumentalist and producer WinWel has kicked off 2022 in an impressive way, taking on Flux Pavilion’s “Endless Fantasy” with an official remix that nicely showcases his vibrant future pop style.
“Savior” (Arc North Remix) - Arcando & Silent Child
Taking on Arcando and Silent Child’s explosive collaboration “Savior,” Swedish producer Arc North layered soothing atmospheres and intimate melodies, crafting an enchanting mix of electronica and chill-out.
Recommended Articles
Interactive Avicii Museum Experience Opening In February 2022
Visitors will be able to listen to unreleased music from the late "Levels" producer.
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Purple Disco Machine, Lane 8 and AC Slater [1/21/22]
New major releases include tracks from Black Coffee, ARMNHMR, DROELOE and more.
Underground Vibes | 076
Prblm Chld, SVDKO, Adrobski and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."
“I Need You” - Able Gray & Camila Colominas
Artist Collective Ex Medias just shared their first, 10-track compilation, and “I Need You” from collective founder Able Gray alongside Camila Colominas is definitely a standout.
“Holding On” (Rome In Silver Remix) - Dabin & Lowell
Rome In Silver is bound to have a huge 2022, having just shared his impressive remix of Dabin and Lowell’s single “Holding On.”
“Drifter” - Morgin Madison & Dominique
Having wrapped up a successful 2021 which saw the release of his debut album Living the Phantasm, rising producer Morgin Madison made his return with “Drifter” alongside Dominique, an anthemic yet intimate house gem.
“Star Seaker” - Paper Skies
Paper Skies never fails to impress with his sharp sound design and intense arrangements, and his latest single “Star Seaker” is no exception.
“When Everything is Gray” - Jaron
Following a relatively quiet 2021, wunderkind Jaron has made his return with “When Everything is Gray,” with his vocals sounding as good as ever and his drops feeling blissful as always.
Underground Vibes | 075
Underground Vibes | 074
Underground Vibes | 073