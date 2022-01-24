Skip to main content
Underground Vibes | 076

Underground Vibes | 076

Prblm Chld, SVDKO, Adrobski and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Prblm Chld, SVDKO, Adrobski and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Explore” - Prblm Chld & Skyler Cocco

Coming to San Holo's bitbird, Neck Deep’s bassist and producer Prblm Chld has joined forces with singer-songwriter Skyler Cocco to share “Explore,” a multi-layered and intimate gem driven by soothing vocals and explosive drops.

“Open Waters” - SVDKO, Adrobski & Harvey

Rising talents SVDKO and Adrobski just joined forces on their debut collaboration, enlisting Harvey for “Open Waters,” a bass-heavy combination of melancholic guitars, otherworldly sound design and immersive vocal lines. 

“Feel It” - Swatkat & Jason Dewey

Out via Smash Deep, Swatkat and Jason Dewey’s latest collaboration blends together their best qualities, resulting in a house anthem perfect for late night drives and club nights.

“Endless Fantasy” (Ft. Eli-Rose Sanford) (WinWel Remix) - Flux Pavilion

Dutch multi-instrumentalist and producer WinWel has kicked off 2022 in an impressive way, taking on Flux Pavilion’s “Endless Fantasy” with an official remix that nicely showcases his vibrant future pop style.

“Savior” (Arc North Remix) - Arcando & Silent Child

Taking on Arcando and Silent Child’s explosive collaboration “Savior,” Swedish producer Arc North layered soothing atmospheres and intimate melodies, crafting an enchanting mix of electronica and chill-out.

Recommended Articles

avicii
NEWS

Interactive Avicii Museum Experience Opening In February 2022

Visitors will be able to listen to unreleased music from the late "Levels" producer.

1 hour ago
Purple Disco Machine
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Purple Disco Machine, Lane 8 and AC Slater [1/21/22]

New major releases include tracks from Black Coffee, ARMNHMR, DROELOE and more.

3 hours ago
Prblm Chld & Skyler Cocco
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 076

Prblm Chld, SVDKO, Adrobski and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

3 hours ago

“I Need You” - Able Gray & Camila Colominas

Artist Collective Ex Medias just shared their first, 10-track compilation, and “I Need You” from collective founder Able Gray alongside Camila Colominas is definitely a standout.

“Holding On” (Rome In Silver Remix) - Dabin & Lowell

Rome In Silver is bound to have a huge 2022, having just shared his impressive remix of Dabin and Lowell’s single “Holding On.”

“Drifter” - Morgin Madison & Dominique

Having wrapped up a successful 2021 which saw the release of his debut album Living the Phantasm, rising producer Morgin Madison made his return with “Drifter” alongside Dominique, an anthemic yet intimate house gem.

“Star Seaker” - Paper Skies

Paper Skies never fails to impress with his sharp sound design and intense arrangements, and his latest single “Star Seaker” is no exception.

“When Everything is Gray” - Jaron

Following a relatively quiet 2021, wunderkind Jaron has made his return with “When Everything is Gray,” with his vocals sounding as good as ever and his drops feeling blissful as always.

Underground Vibes | 075
Underground Vibes | 074
Underground Vibes | 073

Tags
terms:
Underground VibesArc NorthSilent ChildRome In SilverDabinFlux Pavilion

Related

Jack Shore
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 075

Jack Shore, Doctor Neiman, QUIET BISON and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

UNIKID
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 074

UNIKID, ILVS, JKuch and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Shivam Bhatia
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 072

Shivam Bhatia, Gaszia, St. Mary and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Sourcee
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 071

Sourcee, MICA, Lamorn and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Wastemall & Jude York
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 070

Wastemall, Jude York, camoufly and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

QUIET BISON
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 069

QUIET BISON, EQRIC, French Original and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Kleak & Veebu
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 068

Kleak & Veebu, Capozzi, MICA and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Anthony Sceam
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 067

Anthony Sceam, kryptogram, Sofasound and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."