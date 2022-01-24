Underground Vibes | 076

“Explore” - Prblm Chld & Skyler Cocco

Coming to San Holo's bitbird, Neck Deep’s bassist and producer Prblm Chld has joined forces with singer-songwriter Skyler Cocco to share “Explore,” a multi-layered and intimate gem driven by soothing vocals and explosive drops.

“Open Waters” - SVDKO, Adrobski & Harvey

Rising talents SVDKO and Adrobski just joined forces on their debut collaboration, enlisting Harvey for “Open Waters,” a bass-heavy combination of melancholic guitars, otherworldly sound design and immersive vocal lines.

“Feel It” - Swatkat & Jason Dewey

Out via Smash Deep, Swatkat and Jason Dewey’s latest collaboration blends together their best qualities, resulting in a house anthem perfect for late night drives and club nights.

“Endless Fantasy” (Ft. Eli-Rose Sanford) (WinWel Remix) - Flux Pavilion

Dutch multi-instrumentalist and producer WinWel has kicked off 2022 in an impressive way, taking on Flux Pavilion’s “Endless Fantasy” with an official remix that nicely showcases his vibrant future pop style.

“Savior” (Arc North Remix) - Arcando & Silent Child

Taking on Arcando and Silent Child’s explosive collaboration “Savior,” Swedish producer Arc North layered soothing atmospheres and intimate melodies, crafting an enchanting mix of electronica and chill-out.

“I Need You” - Able Gray & Camila Colominas

Artist Collective Ex Medias just shared their first, 10-track compilation, and “I Need You” from collective founder Able Gray alongside Camila Colominas is definitely a standout.

“Holding On” (Rome In Silver Remix) - Dabin & Lowell

Rome In Silver is bound to have a huge 2022, having just shared his impressive remix of Dabin and Lowell’s single “Holding On.”

“Drifter” - Morgin Madison & Dominique

Having wrapped up a successful 2021 which saw the release of his debut album Living the Phantasm, rising producer Morgin Madison made his return with “Drifter” alongside Dominique, an anthemic yet intimate house gem.

“Star Seaker” - Paper Skies

Paper Skies never fails to impress with his sharp sound design and intense arrangements, and his latest single “Star Seaker” is no exception.

“When Everything is Gray” - Jaron

Following a relatively quiet 2021, wunderkind Jaron has made his return with “When Everything is Gray,” with his vocals sounding as good as ever and his drops feeling blissful as always.

