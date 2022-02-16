Underground Vibes | 077

“Feel Like That” - Matrino, Maciel & SIAS

San Francisco-based producer Matrino has just teamed up with Maciel and SIAS to share “Feel Like That,” an intimate house anthem filled with sultry vocal lines and tasteful production.

“Complicated” - Nyman & Nate Mitchell

Swedish producer and songwriter Nyman has enlisted Nate Mitchell to collaborate on his latest tune, which masterfully combines electronic and pop influences into a cohesive and stunning mix.

“Can't Get Enough” - jeonghyeon

Coming to Sovereign Records, jeonghyeon has unveiled one of his most impressive singles to date with “Can't Get Enough,” an uplifting house classic.

“solitude” - Summet & reeka

Marking the first single off Summet’s forthcoming album, “solitude” alongside reeka makes up for a great showcase of what to expect with its organic instrumentation, intricate rhythms and soothing vocal lines.

“3 Minutes 30 Seconds” Ft. Kyle Reynolds - Bloom Line

Buzzing producer Bloom Line has returned with “3 Minutes 30 Seconds,” an infectious combination of pop and future bass, featuring a radio-ready topline from acclaimed writer and producer Kyle Reynolds.

“Breath Of Fresh Air” - AK

German musician AK has once again brought his soothing house style to bitbird with “Breath Of Fresh Air,” which is driven by nostalgic synth work and groovy percussion.

“Rise Again“ (Harris Cole & Somni Remix) - afternoon bike ride

Directly following their collaborative, 5-track EP Sirens, prolific musicians Harris Cole and Somni have teamed up once again to deliver a playful remix of afternoon bike ride’s “Rise Again.”

“Narrow” - sumthin, sumthin & Player Dave

Frequent collaborators sumthin, sumthin and Player Dave have teamed up once again, combining their unmatched talents on “Narrow,” an ambient and immersive bass tune.

“Control” - WRCKTNGL & M!NGO

Bringing incredible darkwave vibes to the table, producers WRCKTNGL and M!NGO have joined forces on “Control,“ a track that instantly hooks you with its massive basslines and immersive melodies.

