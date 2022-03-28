Underground Vibes | 078

“911 Turbo” - Capozzi

Fresh off a number of shows onboard the Confession vs. Night Bass tour, Capozzi has unveiled one of her hottest singles to date with “911 Turbo,” a high-octane, thematic house anthem.

“It’s Our Destiny” - IMANU & KUČKA

Landing on Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats, acclaimed producer IMANU has teamed up with celebrated singer and songwriter KUČKA to share “It’s Our Destiny,” a wonky trap gem filled with gritty bass and a slew of exciting moments.

“Razor’s Edge” Ft. Ellae - Medii

Part of their massive Binary Blue EP, Medii have enlisted Ellae for “Razor’s Edge,” a stunning and immersive dance-pop record.

“above the stars” - Otxhello

Otxhello has finally unveiled his new EP palette, no. 1, with “above the stars,” a standout track with explosive synth chords, heavy drums and left-field arrangement that leads into an orchestral outro.

“Jabba” Ft. Dabu - Golden Child & Cvrrent

Marking a collaboration of massive proportions, Golden Child and Cvrrent have enlisted Dabu on “Jabba,” an R&B-trap hybrid that brings forth all artists’ very best qualities.

“Coven” - Late June

New Zealand-based musician Late June just unveiled his latest album Coven via tastemaker label TH3RD BRAIN, with the title track nicely showcasing his artistic progression with its laid-back melodies and explosive drum & bass drop.

“Be By You” - Eyezic & We Rose

Eyezic and We Rose “Be By You” is a stunning ride through ambient soundscapes and immersive melodies, juxtaposed with sharp sound design and explosive drops.

“heart strings” - juuku & Farrah

Following his collaboration “searching” with REMNANT.exe, faceless talent juuku has returned with the incredible “heart strings” alongside Hong Kong-based musician Farrah.

“Nero” - WEVLTH

Darkwave duo WEVLTH have been consistently sharing hypnotic, bass-driven gems over the past years, and “Nero” marks no exception with its otherworldly melodies and chaotic vocal chops.

“Adrenaline” - Shöckface, Hubstcy & ero808

Teaming up with Hubstcy and ero808, Shöckface displays his production skills masterfully on “Adrenaline,” which is a menacing combination of trap drums, infectious vocals and gritty sound design.

