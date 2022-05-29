Underground Vibes | 080

“Neurotic” - HerShe

Promising producer, vocalist, and beatboxer, HerShe has just unveiled her latest EP, Breath Control, with “Neurotic” making up a stunning showcase of her genre-bending style.

“Revolution” - MADEAUX

Miami-based talent MADEAUX has returned with one of his grittiest singles in recent memory, bringing together dark club-driven production and lively vocals.

“My Mind's Escaping” - Medii

Exciting melodic duo Medii have finally unveiled their LP What If This Is All Real in full. “My Mind’s Escaping” is undoubtedly a standout track with its anthemic vocals and heavenly melodies.

“Answers” - Darby & Ok2222

Darby and Ok2222 have just landed on KUMO Collective with “Answers,” a monumental collaboration that juxtaposes radio-ready vocals with intimate and atmospheric house production.

“90’s Thang” - Haus of Panda

Combining vintage-sounding samples and colossal basslines, Haus of Panda’s “90’s Thang” might be one of his most explosive releases to date and certainly an exciting DJ weapon.

“Burn" - nøll & damnboy!

The second single off nøll’s forthcoming Afterlife EP, “Burn” is a stunning collaboration with damnboy! which finds the two Asian American artists crafting an immersive R&B-flavored gem.

“All My Life” - Truth x Lies

Emerging house duo Truth x Lies know how to get the party started and “All My Life” makes up for a great testament to that with its pop-leaning vocals and funky production.

“Keys To The Past” - TRIGO

Coming to vibe.digital, TRIGO has unveiled yet another wave anthem, infusing his latest single, “Keys To The Past,” with deep basslines and otherworldly melodies.

