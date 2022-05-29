Skip to main content
Underground Vibes | 080

Underground Vibes | 080

HerShe, nøll, Medii, and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

c/o Press

HerShe, nøll, Medii, and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Neurotic” - HerShe

Promising producer, vocalist, and beatboxer, HerShe has just unveiled her latest EP, Breath Control, with “Neurotic” making up a stunning showcase of her genre-bending style.

“Revolution” - MADEAUX

Miami-based talent MADEAUX has returned with one of his grittiest singles in recent memory, bringing together dark club-driven production and lively vocals.

“My Mind's Escaping” - Medii

Exciting melodic duo Medii have finally unveiled their LP What If This Is All Real in full. “My Mind’s Escaping” is undoubtedly a standout track with its anthemic vocals and heavenly melodies.

“Answers” - Darby & Ok2222

Darby and Ok2222 have just landed on KUMO Collective with “Answers,” a monumental collaboration that juxtaposes radio-ready vocals with intimate and atmospheric house production.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

HerShe
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 080

HerShe, nøll, Medii, and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

By Konstantinos Karakolisjust now
Electron microscope image of Monkeypox
NEWS

WHO Advisor Suggests Monkeypox Spread by European Raves

The recent outbreak of Monkeypox has been linked to raves in Europe by a leading public health expert.

By Saad Masood4 hours ago
deadmau5 richie hawtin
NEWS

Richie Hawtin and deadmau5's PIXELYNX Releases First Look At Forthcoming Mobile Game, ELYNXIR

ELYNXIR intersects music, gaming, and blockchain in a way like never before.

By Cameron SunkelMay 28, 2022

“90’s Thang” - Haus of Panda

Combining vintage-sounding samples and colossal basslines, Haus of Panda’s “90’s Thang” might be one of his most explosive releases to date and certainly an exciting DJ weapon.

“Burn" - nøll & damnboy!

The second single off nøll’s forthcoming Afterlife EP, “Burn” is a stunning collaboration with damnboy! which finds the two Asian American artists crafting an immersive R&B-flavored gem.

“All My Life” - Truth x Lies

Emerging house duo Truth x Lies know how to get the party started and “All My Life” makes up for a great testament to that with its pop-leaning vocals and funky production.

“Keys To The Past” - TRIGO

Coming to vibe.digital, TRIGO has unveiled yet another wave anthem, infusing his latest single, “Keys To The Past,” with deep basslines and otherworldly melodies.

Underground Vibes | 079
Underground Vibes | 078
Underground Vibes | 077

Tags
terms:
Underground Vibes

Related

Capozzi
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 078

Capozzi, IMANU, Otxhello and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Matrino
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 077

Matrino, Maciel, Summet and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Prblm Chld & Skyler Cocco
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 076

Prblm Chld, SVDKO, Adrobski and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

sebjin
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 079

sebjin, High Klassified, capshun and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Jack Shore
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 075

Jack Shore, Doctor Neiman, QUIET BISON and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Shivam Bhatia
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 072

Shivam Bhatia, Gaszia, St. Mary and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

UNIKID
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 074

UNIKID, ILVS, JKuch and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Sourcee
FEATURES

Underground Vibes | 071

Sourcee, MICA, Lamorn and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."