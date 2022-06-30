Underground Vibes | 081
“L.O.V.E.” - TMNB & ZAANDR
Teaming up for a melodic house tune of massive proportions, TMNB and ZAANDR have just unveiled love “L.O.V.E.,” juxtaposing melodic vocals with groovy basslines in a stunning combination of production styles.
“Am I Enough” - WinWel
Following his pensive single “Sometimes It Just Feels Good To Be Sad,” which saw him debut his own vocals, WinWel has returned to Frequency Music with “Am I Enough,” combining drum & bass-influenced percussion with his signature, vibrant sound design.
“Desire” - PYN
The first of a number of singles that will eventually lead to her Beat Drama project, “Desire” finds rising talent PYN bring together infectious house grooves and heavenly vocals in a radio-ready combination.
“on hold” - TAILS
Following his 2021 debut EP photos of the sun, talented producer TAILS has returned to bitbird with “on hold,” a summery single driven by intimate vocal lines and creative dance production.
“HALLUCINATION” Ft. Lissa - Airmow
Airmow’s debut album DYSTOPIE, which was recently released on CloudKid, finds him masterfully display his otherworldly production skills, with “HALLUCINATION” alongside Lissa making up for a great showcase of his dancefloor-driven style.
“Banho de Folhas” (Maz Remix) - Luedji Luna
Maz takes on Brazilian singer Luedji Luna’s single “Banho de Folhas” with his latest remix, turning it into a sun-kissed vibe, filled with organic percussion and intimate melodies.
“Real” Ft. Cat Cayenne - Medii
Medii’s “Real” alongside Cat Cayenne makes up for an incredible display of production and songwriting, with Cayenne’s mesmerizing vocals nicely complementing the duo’s explosive production.
“Stay” - FRENCH ORIGINAL
The lead single off French Original’s forthcoming EP, “Stay” finds the Cannes-based artist craft a catchy electro-pop tune with groovy basslines and bright synths.
“What Do I Do Now?” - Donatella
Donatella curates infectious dance-pop moments on “What Do I Do Now?,” which is as perfect for the dancefloor as it is for the radio waves.
“Eons” - anti.
Fresh off his official remix of UZ’s single “Fire” as well as a collaborative EP Versus with CODE ZERO, anti. has unveiled “Eons,” a dark trap track filled with gritty bass and eerie melodies.
