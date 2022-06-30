Skip to main content
TMNB, ZAANDR, WinWel and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

c/o Press

“L.O.V.E.” - TMNB & ZAANDR

Teaming up for a melodic house tune of massive proportions, TMNB and ZAANDR have just unveiled love “L.O.V.E.,” juxtaposing melodic vocals with groovy basslines in a stunning combination of production styles.

“Am I Enough” - WinWel

Following his pensive single “Sometimes It Just Feels Good To Be Sad,” which saw him debut his own vocals, WinWel has returned to Frequency Music with “Am I Enough,” combining drum & bass-influenced percussion with his signature, vibrant sound design.

“Desire” - PYN

The first of a number of singles that will eventually lead to her Beat Drama project, “Desire” finds rising talent PYN bring together infectious house grooves and heavenly vocals in a radio-ready combination.

“on hold” - TAILS

Following his 2021 debut EP photos of the sun, talented producer TAILS has returned to bitbird with “on hold,” a summery single driven by intimate vocal lines and creative dance production.

“HALLUCINATION” Ft. Lissa - Airmow

Airmow’s debut album DYSTOPIE, which was recently released on CloudKid, finds him masterfully display his otherworldly production skills, with “HALLUCINATION” alongside Lissa making up for a great showcase of his dancefloor-driven style.

ZAANDR and TMNB
Underground Vibes | 081

“Banho de Folhas” (Maz Remix) - Luedji Luna

Maz takes on Brazilian singer Luedji Luna’s single “Banho de Folhas” with his latest remix, turning it into a sun-kissed vibe, filled with organic percussion and intimate melodies.

“Real” Ft. Cat Cayenne - Medii

Medii’s “Real” alongside Cat Cayenne makes up for an incredible display of production and songwriting, with Cayenne’s mesmerizing vocals nicely complementing the duo’s explosive production.

“Stay” - FRENCH ORIGINAL

The lead single off French Original’s forthcoming EP, “Stay” finds the Cannes-based artist craft a catchy electro-pop tune with groovy basslines and bright synths.

“What Do I Do Now?” - Donatella

Donatella curates infectious dance-pop moments on “What Do I Do Now?,” which is as perfect for the dancefloor as it is for the radio waves.

“Eons” - anti.

Fresh off his official remix of UZ’s single “Fire” as well as a collaborative EP Versus with CODE ZERO, anti. has unveiled “Eons,” a dark trap track filled with gritty bass and eerie melodies. 

