Skip to main content
Underground Vibes | 082

Underground Vibes | 082

summet, DNIE, Moosa Saleem, CRÈME and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

c/o Press

summet, DNIE, Moosa Saleem, CRÈME and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“More” - summet

summet’s debut album axiom is a stunning testament to his skills and creativity. Out via KUMO Collective, it spans seven tracks in length, with the infectious “more” being a definite standout.

"Fossilized" Ft. Stephen Geisler - DNIE

Montenegro-based trailblazer DNIE has just enlisted Stephen Geisler for his latest single “Fossilized,” which masterfully showcases his unmatched knack for infectious melodies and clean sound design.

"No One To Help" - Moosa Saleem & CRÈME

Multi-talented artists Moosa Saleem and CRÈME are crafting immersive vibes on “No One To Help,” an honest tune that is driven by gritty basslines and infectious vocals.

“Rock With Me” - Sparkee

Incorporating funky chords, groovy basslines and dancefloor-ready drums, Sparkee’s “Rock With Me” is a funky, disco-pop anthem that shouldn’t be missed.

“Rootkit” - Emurse

Coming to vibe.digital, Emurse is combining heavy-hitting basslines and otherworldly sound design on “Rootkit,” a brain-melting bass single.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

summet
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 082

summet, DNIE, Moosa Saleem, CRÈME and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

By Konstantinos Karakolis10 seconds ago
BabyBot - Light Theremin
GEAR + TECH

There's No Calming This Creepy, Light-Sensitive Baby Synthesizer

The Baby Bot Light Theremin: Powland Edition is Moon Armada's latest Frankenstein-like synth creation in an existing line of unique designs.

By Cameron SunkelJul 30, 2022
Immerse yourself neon
NEWS

There's a 360° Daft Punk-Inspired Show Coming to Los Angeles' Largest VR Dome

A live performance inspired by Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" is coming to the L.A. Wisdome.

By Cameron SunkelJul 30, 2022

“Mirrors” - Dubsound

Promising duo Dubsound have made their return to Suit of Bullets with “Mirrors,” a heavenly combination of ambient melodies, ethereal vocal samples and nostalgic melodies.

“Catch A Vibe” feat. L’Marco - Rich Furniss

New York-based DJ and producer Rich Furniss curates infectious tech house vibes on alongside L’Marco on “Catch A Vibe,” an undisputed dancefloor heater.

"Criminal" with Artemis Orion & Stripess - Sasha Rome

Sasha Rome just unveiled his latest EP Criminal, with the title track making up for a stunning showcase of his soft house style, featuring help from Artemis Orion and Stripess.

“Marilyn” feat. Finn - Galena Crew

Part of the latest EX MEDIAS album, “Marilyn” finds Galena Crew collaborating with Finn to craft an explosive future bass anthem.

Underground Vibes | 081
Underground Vibes | 080
Underground Vibes | 079

Tags
terms:
Underground Vibes

Related

HerShe
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 080

HerShe, nøll, Medii, and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

ZAANDR and TMNB
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 081

TMNB, ZAANDR, WinWel and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Capozzi
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 078

Capozzi, IMANU, Otxhello and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Matrino
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 077

Matrino, Maciel, Summet and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Prblm Chld & Skyler Cocco
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 076

Prblm Chld, SVDKO, Adrobski and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

sebjin
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 079

sebjin, High Klassified, capshun and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Jack Shore
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 075

Jack Shore, Doctor Neiman, QUIET BISON and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Shivam Bhatia
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 072

Shivam Bhatia, Gaszia, St. Mary and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."