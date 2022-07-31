Underground Vibes | 082
“More” - summet
summet’s debut album axiom is a stunning testament to his skills and creativity. Out via KUMO Collective, it spans seven tracks in length, with the infectious “more” being a definite standout.
"Fossilized" Ft. Stephen Geisler - DNIE
Montenegro-based trailblazer DNIE has just enlisted Stephen Geisler for his latest single “Fossilized,” which masterfully showcases his unmatched knack for infectious melodies and clean sound design.
"No One To Help" - Moosa Saleem & CRÈME
Multi-talented artists Moosa Saleem and CRÈME are crafting immersive vibes on “No One To Help,” an honest tune that is driven by gritty basslines and infectious vocals.
“Rock With Me” - Sparkee
Incorporating funky chords, groovy basslines and dancefloor-ready drums, Sparkee’s “Rock With Me” is a funky, disco-pop anthem that shouldn’t be missed.
“Rootkit” - Emurse
Coming to vibe.digital, Emurse is combining heavy-hitting basslines and otherworldly sound design on “Rootkit,” a brain-melting bass single.
“Mirrors” - Dubsound
Promising duo Dubsound have made their return to Suit of Bullets with “Mirrors,” a heavenly combination of ambient melodies, ethereal vocal samples and nostalgic melodies.
“Catch A Vibe” feat. L’Marco - Rich Furniss
New York-based DJ and producer Rich Furniss curates infectious tech house vibes on alongside L’Marco on “Catch A Vibe,” an undisputed dancefloor heater.
"Criminal" with Artemis Orion & Stripess - Sasha Rome
Sasha Rome just unveiled his latest EP Criminal, with the title track making up for a stunning showcase of his soft house style, featuring help from Artemis Orion and Stripess.
“Marilyn” feat. Finn - Galena Crew
Part of the latest EX MEDIAS album, “Marilyn” finds Galena Crew collaborating with Finn to craft an explosive future bass anthem.
