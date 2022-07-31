Underground Vibes | 082

“More” - summet

summet’s debut album axiom is a stunning testament to his skills and creativity. Out via KUMO Collective, it spans seven tracks in length, with the infectious “more” being a definite standout.

"Fossilized" Ft. Stephen Geisler - DNIE

Montenegro-based trailblazer DNIE has just enlisted Stephen Geisler for his latest single “Fossilized,” which masterfully showcases his unmatched knack for infectious melodies and clean sound design.

"No One To Help" - Moosa Saleem & CRÈME

Multi-talented artists Moosa Saleem and CRÈME are crafting immersive vibes on “No One To Help,” an honest tune that is driven by gritty basslines and infectious vocals.

“Rock With Me” - Sparkee

Incorporating funky chords, groovy basslines and dancefloor-ready drums, Sparkee’s “Rock With Me” is a funky, disco-pop anthem that shouldn’t be missed.

“Rootkit” - Emurse

Coming to vibe.digital, Emurse is combining heavy-hitting basslines and otherworldly sound design on “Rootkit,” a brain-melting bass single.

“Mirrors” - Dubsound

Promising duo Dubsound have made their return to Suit of Bullets with “Mirrors,” a heavenly combination of ambient melodies, ethereal vocal samples and nostalgic melodies.

“Catch A Vibe” feat. L’Marco - Rich Furniss

New York-based DJ and producer Rich Furniss curates infectious tech house vibes on alongside L’Marco on “Catch A Vibe,” an undisputed dancefloor heater.

"Criminal" with Artemis Orion & Stripess - Sasha Rome

Sasha Rome just unveiled his latest EP Criminal, with the title track making up for a stunning showcase of his soft house style, featuring help from Artemis Orion and Stripess.

“Marilyn” feat. Finn - Galena Crew

Part of the latest EX MEDIAS album, “Marilyn” finds Galena Crew collaborating with Finn to craft an explosive future bass anthem.

