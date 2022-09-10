Skip to main content
Underground Vibes | 083

Underground Vibes | 083

Aiobahn, MAYKO, ellis and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

c/o Press

Aiobahn, MAYKO, ellis and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“Time Goes By” - Aiobahn, Janee & Faith

South Korean trailblazer Aiobahn has finally returned to bitbird with “Time Goes By,” which marks one of his most vibrant singles to date. Enlisting the talents of Janee and Faith, he crafts an energetic arrangement, filled with soft vocals and playful sound design.

“Lifetime” Ft. Roseanna - OBLVYN 

Combining intimate vocals lines and anthemic production, OBLVYN’s “Lifetime” alongside Roseanna is a truly stunning and explosive future bass ballad.

“Nobody” (ellis remix) - Quentyn & Kev

Talented producer and songwriter ellis has just taken on Quentyn and Kev’s “Nobody” with an official remix, infusing the single with intoxicating synth lines and warm low end.

“Main Phase” - Haan808

Haan808 stands out among FUXWITHIT’s debut compilation Champions Of The Underground Vol. 1 with his single “Main Phase,” nicely putting his forward-thinking production style on display.

“California” - Oski & NEOTEK

Quality Goods Records mainstay Oski has just unveiled his latest, 4-track EP Kid Colossus, with “California” alongside NEOTEK making up for an undisputed highlight with its gritty bass and distorted vocal chops.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aiobahn Press Shot 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 083

Aiobahn, MAYKO, ellis and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

By Konstantinos Karakolis
IMG_0025
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee and Ami Faku Celebrate South African Heritage With Rework of Apartheid-Era Protest Anthem

"This remix...represents so much of the struggle, perseverance and courage that my country has always put forth."

By Rachel Kupfer
hardwell
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell's "REBELS NEVER DIE" Album Is a Reminder That There's No Growth Without Change

"REBELS NEVER DIE" is out now in full, and brings some new perspective to the personal journey the Dutch superstar has embarked on in 2022.

By Cameron Sunkel

Checo - "Palo Santo" Ft. The Magic Mullet

Marking his first single this year, Miami-based Checo curates a relaxing yet energetic deep house atmosphere on “Palo Santo.”

“Breathe” - Sparkee & Sierra

As electric as it is infectious, Sparkee and Sierra’s “Breathe” finds them masterfully combining their respective styles into a funky and summery mix.

“Safar” - Ethyr

“Safar” marks Ethyr’s debut on South Asian label Indo Warehouse, and nicely showcases his ethereal production style with its organic percussion and ambient vocals.

“NOTHING” - MAYKO

Traversing from otherwordly drops to soft vocal sections, “NOTHING” proves just how far emerging beatsmith MAYKO has come as an artist over the past years.

“Desolate” - TYLER BREAKS

Bringing together atmospheric vocals with mesmerizing melodies, TYLER BREAKS’ “Desolate” is a truly infectious record, putting a hazy and relaxed spin on the buzzing wave genre. 

Underground Vibes | 082
Underground Vibes | 081
Underground Vibes | 080

Tags
terms:
EllisOskiUnderground VibesAiobahn

Related

summet
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 082

summet, DNIE, Moosa Saleem, CRÈME and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

HerShe
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 080

HerShe, nøll, Medii, and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

ZAANDR and TMNB
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 081

TMNB, ZAANDR, WinWel and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Capozzi
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 078

Capozzi, IMANU, Otxhello and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Matrino
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 077

Matrino, Maciel, Summet and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Prblm Chld & Skyler Cocco
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 076

Prblm Chld, SVDKO, Adrobski and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

sebjin
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 079

sebjin, High Klassified, capshun and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Jack Shore
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 075

Jack Shore, Doctor Neiman, QUIET BISON and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."