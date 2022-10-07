Underground Vibes | 084

“Unwell” - sleepy benjamin, DEON & Tomatow

Emerging talent sleepy benjamin has united with DEON and Tomatow for “Unwell,” a stunning display of songwriting and production that is able to keep listeners on their toes all throughout.

“What Did I Do” - Vanic & CRÉME

Acclaimed producer Vanic and multi-talented artist CRÉME return to CloudKid with “What Did I Do,” a heartfelt combination of punchy bass drops and subtle indie production.

“Back & Forth” - FR3ADY

Emerging talent FR3ADY has just unveiled “Back & Forth,” a funky showcase of creativity that’s filled with exciting moments all throughout.

Sparkee - Feel Alive (Lenno Remix)

Curating a captivating atmosphere that takes us back to the 80s, Lenno’s take on Sparkee’s “Feel Alive” makes for a great showcase of his bubbly sound design and arrangement skills.

“Diana” - Glitch Gum

Hyperpop artist Glitch Gum makes his bitbird debut with “Diana,” an explosive yet personal combination of soft guitars, gritty bass and emotive vocals.

“Lost” - CloudNone & Danyka Nadeau

Joining forces with Danyka Nadeau, CloudNone produces a mesmerizing house arrangement on “Lost." Progressing through a four-minute journey, the track is fueled by the masked producer’s vibrant production style and Nadeau's emotive performance.

“I Love You” - Direct & Harvey

Direct and Harvey land on Monstercat with “I Love You,” which makes for an ethereal, downtempo collaboration driven by heavenly vocals, smooth piano chords and organic percussion.

“Desh” - nimino

Beloved beatsmith Nimino returns to TH3RD BRAIN with “Desh,” taking his listeners on journey through Middle Eastern-inspired melodies, expertly-sourced vocal samples and catchy drum grooves.

“Edge of The Precipice” - Venture 5

Venture 5 makes an impressive debut through his First Connection EP, with “Edge of The Precipice” combining gritty bass and ambient melodic elements for a breathtaking auditory experience.

