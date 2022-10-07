Underground Vibes | 084
“Unwell” - sleepy benjamin, DEON & Tomatow
Emerging talent sleepy benjamin has united with DEON and Tomatow for “Unwell,” a stunning display of songwriting and production that is able to keep listeners on their toes all throughout.
“What Did I Do” - Vanic & CRÉME
Acclaimed producer Vanic and multi-talented artist CRÉME return to CloudKid with “What Did I Do,” a heartfelt combination of punchy bass drops and subtle indie production.
“Back & Forth” - FR3ADY
Emerging talent FR3ADY has just unveiled “Back & Forth,” a funky showcase of creativity that’s filled with exciting moments all throughout.
Sparkee - Feel Alive (Lenno Remix)
Curating a captivating atmosphere that takes us back to the 80s, Lenno’s take on Sparkee’s “Feel Alive” makes for a great showcase of his bubbly sound design and arrangement skills.
“Diana” - Glitch Gum
Hyperpop artist Glitch Gum makes his bitbird debut with “Diana,” an explosive yet personal combination of soft guitars, gritty bass and emotive vocals.
sleepy benjamin, DEON, Tomatow and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."
“Lost” - CloudNone & Danyka Nadeau
Joining forces with Danyka Nadeau, CloudNone produces a mesmerizing house arrangement on “Lost." Progressing through a four-minute journey, the track is fueled by the masked producer’s vibrant production style and Nadeau's emotive performance.
“I Love You” - Direct & Harvey
Direct and Harvey land on Monstercat with “I Love You,” which makes for an ethereal, downtempo collaboration driven by heavenly vocals, smooth piano chords and organic percussion.
“Desh” - nimino
Beloved beatsmith Nimino returns to TH3RD BRAIN with “Desh,” taking his listeners on journey through Middle Eastern-inspired melodies, expertly-sourced vocal samples and catchy drum grooves.
“Edge of The Precipice” - Venture 5
Venture 5 makes an impressive debut through his First Connection EP, with “Edge of The Precipice” combining gritty bass and ambient melodic elements for a breathtaking auditory experience.
