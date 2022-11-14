Skip to main content
Underground Vibes | 085

Underground Vibes | 085

warner case, badxyou, RYLLZ, Lost Identities and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Vin Damato

warner case, badxyou, RYLLZ, Lost Identities and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

“show you how i feel” - warner case & Carl Chaste

Part of warner case’s latest project, dance music for dancing vol. 3, “show how you feel” is a pristine example of his knack for crafting irresistible dancefloor gems.

“BETTER” - badxyou & 8485

Powered by a vulnerable narrative, with badxyou’s frontman Andy confronting his bipolar disorder, “BETTER” alongside 8485 finds the emerging trio blending powerful lyrics with uplifting drops and melodies.

"Nemesis Pt. II" Ft. Bella Renee - RYLLZ

Uniting with rising singer-songwriter Bella Renee, 18-year-old trailblazer RYLLZ remade his iconic “Nemesis” single, combining energetic trap drops with potent melodies.

“I Won’t Want You” - Lost Identities

Lost Identities are back with yet another hard-hitting single, bringing together intimate vocal lines, massive brass stabs and gritty bass on “I Won’t Want You.”

"nintendo 64” - wes mills

A lighthearted, UK garage-tinged gem inspired by the nostalgia of old Nintendo consoles, “nintendo 64” finds wes mills returning to bitbird for two and a half minutes of pure fun.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

warner case by Vin Damato - 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 085

warner case, badxyou, RYLLZ, Lost Identities and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

By Konstantinos Karakolis
paul oakenfold
EVENTS

Listen to Paul Oakenfold's Exclusive Playlist of Trance Classics Ahead of Dreamstate 2022

The trance icon's playlist features tracks by BT, Jam & Spoon and more.

By Lennon Cihak
Rudimental
MUSIC RELEASES

Rudimental Step Into a New Chapter With Stunning Drum & Bass Track, "Break My Heart"

Reconnection is the prevailing theme of the iconic electronic music group's fiery new single.

By Mikala Lugen

“Steam Rollin’” - ANATTA, HONÜ & Fred Paci

Out via Hungarian Hot Wax, “Steam Rollin’” marks ANATTA’s latest collaboration with house producer HONÜ and multi-instrumentalist Fred Paci, and is a funky combination of organic house sounds and trumpet solos.

“Bounce” - Walschlager

A minimal and dark dancefloor anthem, Walschlager’s “Bounce” is an immersive sonic journey front to back, combining bass, tech house and midtempo sensibilities for a mind-bending result.

“Runaway” - jackLNDN

The first of two singles from jackLNDN’s forthcoming New Dawn EP, “Runaway” is a mesmerizing sonic ride, filled with soft vocals and nostalgic melodies.

“Magnata” - PARIS

Part of PARIS’ latest double release, “Magnata” finds the Australian-born DJ and producer curate irresistible melodic techno and deep house vibes. 

Underground Vibes | 084
Underground Vibes | 083
Underground Vibes | 082

Tags
terms:
Underground Vibes

Related

Aiobahn Press Shot 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 083

Aiobahn, MAYKO, ellis and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

sleepy benjamin, Tomatow & DEON
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 084

sleepy benjamin, DEON, Tomatow and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

summet
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 082

summet, DNIE, Moosa Saleem, CRÈME and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

HerShe
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 080

HerShe, nøll, Medii, and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

ZAANDR and TMNB
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 081

TMNB, ZAANDR, WinWel and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Capozzi
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 078

Capozzi, IMANU, Otxhello and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Matrino
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 077

Matrino, Maciel, Summet and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

Prblm Chld & Skyler Cocco
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 076

Prblm Chld, SVDKO, Adrobski and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."