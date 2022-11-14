Underground Vibes | 085
“show you how i feel” - warner case & Carl Chaste
Part of warner case’s latest project, dance music for dancing vol. 3, “show how you feel” is a pristine example of his knack for crafting irresistible dancefloor gems.
“BETTER” - badxyou & 8485
Powered by a vulnerable narrative, with badxyou’s frontman Andy confronting his bipolar disorder, “BETTER” alongside 8485 finds the emerging trio blending powerful lyrics with uplifting drops and melodies.
"Nemesis Pt. II" Ft. Bella Renee - RYLLZ
Uniting with rising singer-songwriter Bella Renee, 18-year-old trailblazer RYLLZ remade his iconic “Nemesis” single, combining energetic trap drops with potent melodies.
“I Won’t Want You” - Lost Identities
Lost Identities are back with yet another hard-hitting single, bringing together intimate vocal lines, massive brass stabs and gritty bass on “I Won’t Want You.”
"nintendo 64” - wes mills
A lighthearted, UK garage-tinged gem inspired by the nostalgia of old Nintendo consoles, “nintendo 64” finds wes mills returning to bitbird for two and a half minutes of pure fun.
Recommended Articles
warner case, badxyou, RYLLZ, Lost Identities and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."
“Steam Rollin’” - ANATTA, HONÜ & Fred Paci
Out via Hungarian Hot Wax, “Steam Rollin’” marks ANATTA’s latest collaboration with house producer HONÜ and multi-instrumentalist Fred Paci, and is a funky combination of organic house sounds and trumpet solos.
“Bounce” - Walschlager
A minimal and dark dancefloor anthem, Walschlager’s “Bounce” is an immersive sonic journey front to back, combining bass, tech house and midtempo sensibilities for a mind-bending result.
“Runaway” - jackLNDN
The first of two singles from jackLNDN’s forthcoming New Dawn EP, “Runaway” is a mesmerizing sonic ride, filled with soft vocals and nostalgic melodies.
“Magnata” - PARIS
Part of PARIS’ latest double release, “Magnata” finds the Australian-born DJ and producer curate irresistible melodic techno and deep house vibes.
