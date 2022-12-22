Skip to main content
Underground Vibes | 086

Sos Sus, BOSA, late year and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

c/o Press

“Derealization” - So Sus

Fusing trap and wave, rising trailblazer So Sus curates mesmerizing atmospheres on “Derealization,” juxtaposing them with gritty synth design and a rumbling low end for a stunning result.

“push ¤»«” - late year

The second single off their upcoming third project, “push ¤»«” finds late year’s Dilip and Otxhello combine intricate melodies and warm, futuristic chords.

“SLEEP” - OddKidOut & Isabèl Usher

Multi-instrumentalist, DJ and producer OddKidOut lands on bitbird with “SLEEP” alongside Isabèl Usher, using playful arpeggios and heavenly chords for a captivating result.

“All Over This Party” (salute Remix) - Sans Soucis

Taking on emerging singer Sans Soucis’ “All Over This Party” with an official remix, the forward-thinking talent curates irresistible and ethereal U.K. house vibes.

"Heaven On Earth" (feat. The Lie Within Callie) - Black Carl! & Saka

The first track off Black Carl! and Saka’s joint EP Rush Hour, “Heaven On Earth” alongside The Lie Within Callie is an eerie and cinematic sonic journey through ambient vocals and distorted melodies.

“Gasoline” - The BreakBomb Project & Maxine

A stunning future pop tune, The BreakBomb Project and Maxine’s “Gasoline” is filled with exciting moments all throughout, from the producer’s creative production to Maxine’s anthems vocal lines.

“Fly With Me” - BOSA, Sidecar Tommy & DPAK

Out via High Vibe Records, BOSA, Sidecar Tommy and DPAK’s “Fly With Me” finds them intersect Middle Eastern sounds with timeless electronic production for a dance anthem that takes listeners on an intricate and pensive auditory ride.

“Sugarmama” (Dimitri Vegas Edit) - Orang Utan

“Sugarmama” marks a massive moment for emerging talent Orang Utan, as dance music icon takes on the single with an official edit, which is filled with groovy piano chords, uplifting melodies and organic percussion work.

“Wait” - Walschlager

On “Wait,“ Walschlager curates an irresistible, after-hours club heater, blending emotive atmospheres with addictive vocal samples and groovy basslines, before slowing down the tempo towards the latter half. 

