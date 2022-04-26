Underground Vibes | 079

“Odeum” - sebjin & High Klassified

Returning to Quality Goods Records, Montreal-based artist sebjin has just unveiled his Cliff EP, with “Odeum” alongside High Klassified making up for a bright showcase of his multi-faceted style.

“Trojan Horse” - Klasey Jones & Sooski

Taken off Klasey Jones and The Wildcatz’s recent collaborative EP Operation Midnight (Part 2), “Trojan Horse” finds the former enlist Sooski for an ethereal drum & bass vibe.

“Prove It” - Direct

Based in Columbus, Direct has been capturing an international audience’s attention for some time now with his pensive productions, having become closely affiliated with landmark label Monstercat. His latest single “Prove It” combines tasteful UK garage grooves and nuanced melodies.

“In My Head” - Dubsound & Veronika Jokel

Ambient yet impactful, Dubsound’s latest single alongside Veronika Jokel is filed with exciting moments, from its ruthless basslines and playful synths to its impressive dancefloor grooves.

“Pretty Little Smile” - Tomatow

Part of Tomatow’s latest EP, Avarana, “Pretty Little Smile” displays the Indonesian producer’s incredible ability to craft engaging future bass anthems.

“QUARZ” - capshun

capshun has long established himself as a tastemaker in the scene with his genre-bending productions, and his latest single “QUARTZ” marks no exception, juxtaposing immersive ambiances with aggressive sound design and chaotic drum work.

“Thinking About You” - Night Tales

The first single off Night Tales' upcoming debut album, “Thinking About You” follows Night Tales’ move to Los Angeles from Australia, and nicely showcases their progressive style with its fast-paced percussion and emotional vocals and melodies.

“Take Me There” - Axel Thesleff

Spanning over 5 minutes, Axel Thesleff’s “Take Me There” combines ethnic vocal samples with organic percussion in a way only he can achieve, making up for a colorful auditory result.

“SAYWHY” - sonn

Having turned a new page in his career by lacing his productions with his own vocal lines, acclaimed artist sonn has unveiled his fresh single “SAYWHY,” further teasing his forthcoming project.

