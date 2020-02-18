Exhale Your Demons with Updog’s Latest Single, “Dying Breath”

Launching the project in 2019 with a series of stunning and memorable singles on Cloudkid, the anonymous act Updog has quickly become one of our favorite new acts. With a sound inspired by sonic pioneers such as grandson and gabriel black, Updog closed out the year with his debut Closure EP, cementing his impeccable knack for catchy hooks, flawless production, and deeply evocative lyricism. He has has quickly garnered the support of iconic curators such CloudKid, MrSuicideSheep and xKito.

In his classic electro-rock-n-roll style, Updog shares with us his most potent and moving track to date, a fresh and powerful new single with Cloudkid Records aptly named “Dying Breath.” With lyrics that inspire a sense of self-realization and reflection, Updog's latest delivers a powerful message that playing the blame game is always a losing proposition. In his words:

“This song encompasses a pretty big self-realization I've had over the years after being dumped multiple times by multiple women in my life and having seen multiple friendships end. It's very easy to play the blame game and make yourself the victim who did nothing wrong. The more and more you reflect, however, you realize there was a reason behind that, and most of the time that reason is because you were equally at fault. Thing is, although you know that, you probably will never let the other person know, because your ‘worst self’ and your ego would rather just take that to the grave in order to protect your pride".

A ferocious drop with crashing brass and thunderous 808s contrasts sharply with the somber verses, the result being that "Dying Breath" will take you on an emotional rollercoaster that will help instill the sense of self-realization needed in confronting ego, pride, and all the other things that prevent us from being our true self.

Stream or Download Updog's "Dying Breath" today.

