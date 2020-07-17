UZ and Oski Collide On Two-Track Quality Goods EP "Freezer"

Quality Goods Records, run by trap icon UZ, has established itself as a prominent label within the bass world in recent years. Apart from releasing the OG’s music, QGR has helped catapult the careers of massively talented producers such as Ian Munro, sumthin sumthin and Oski, among others, the latter of whom has collaborated with UZ to release a two-track EP called Freezer.

It has been more than 3 years since the two talented artists worked on music together, when they released “Inferno” with Craze, which was featured in UZ’s debut album Layers. Judging by the quality UZ and Oski can craft when working side by side, fans should definitely be excited to hear another two tracks nicely packaged by the forward-thinking producers.

Freezer is an highly creative combination of heavy bass and impressive sound design, starting off with the ominous title track. Gritty bass and weird effects drive “Freezer,” while “Bass Tang” is equally as explosive, filled with metallic percussions, eerie sound design, and wonky scratches by UZ himself, who was revealed as two-time DMC World Champion DJ Troubl back in 2017.

