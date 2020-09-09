Valentino Khan Drops "Blackmail" Ahead of Forthcoming EP

Valentino Khan’s first original single this year came in the form of “Obsession” back in April, a futuristic house gem alongside rising duo Ship Wrek. An undisputed tastemaker, the “Deep Down Low” creator is known for bringing together varied influences and sounds to create his unique brand of bass music. Now following up on “Obsession,” Valentino Khan has returned with “Blackmail,” taken off his forthcoming EP on Diplo’s Mad Decent imprint.

A menacing instrumental single with an industrial flair, “Blackmail” sees Valentino Khan return to his roots, pulling inspiration from his formative years of listening to French electro. A gritty bassline is layered over hard-hitting, four-on-the-floor drums to form the bulk of the tune, a combination that makes up for an aggressive drop, perfectly contrasted with unforgettable analog synth arpeggios towards the break.

“My introduction to dance music over a decade ago came from passing by my brother’s room and hearing the distorted electronic sounds that were coming overseas from Europe,” explained Valentino Khan in a press statement. “This music was fresh to my American ears and created a new culture that motivated me to push boundaries as a producer. This next series of releases blends my own sounds with the inspirations I’ve drawn from this era of dance music. In doing that, I’m looking to continue to evolve as an artist by bringing a fresh perspective to the table sonically.“

