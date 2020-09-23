Valentino Khan Continues to Tease Highly Anticipated EP with New Single "Deathproof"

Two weeks following his lead single "Blackmail," Los Angeles native Valentino Khan is back with the second track from his forthcoming French Fried EP. This time, he's presenting his take on the midtempo genre with "Deathproof."

"Deathproof" is a perfect demonstration of Khan's acclaimed versatility. Riddled with a sinister bassline and menacing atmospheres, the track's bass-fueled intensity continuously strengthens as listeners experience the depths of Khan’s experimentation.

Similar to lead track "Blackmail," Valentino Khan's full EP will serve as a tribute to his roots for inspiration. The project is influenced by the blog house era of dance music, notably guided by Justice, Ed Banger, and Gesaffelstein. "This next series of releases blends my own sounds with the inspirations I’ve drawn from this era of dance music," said Khan in a press release. "In doing that, I’m looking to continue to evolve as an artist by bringing a fresh perspective to the table sonically. I truly am looking forward to sharing these upcoming records with everyone and showing why I’m so passionate about dance music."

Listeners can expect more music to be released every two weeks leading up to the EP, which will drop via Mad Decent. Until then, you can listen to "Deathproof" below.

