Valentino Khan Drops Unrelenting Original "Division" Ahead of EP Release [Premiere]

A heated third single has officially arrived from Valentino Khan as he continues to march toward the release of his forthcoming French Fried EP, which is arriving later this month.

Khan explores his dark side on his latest offering, "Division," an unrelenting instrumental that pulls no punches. The song shows its true colors from the get-go, as a distortion-heavy layer of bass rapidly rears into a fully-fledged midtempo beatdown carried by a formidable set of kick drums.

Following a high-energy first sequence, Khan introduces a haunting melodic interlude, perhaps foreshadowing the storming bass-lines ahead as he reloads for a blistering finish.

Khan's latest offering finds similar ground with his recent midtempo original "Deathproof," an indication that the bass music tastemaker is taking an interest in the niche sub-genre. Prior to that, the lead single from the forthcoming project, "Blackmail," satiated longtime fans with his tried-and-true house methodology, which has helped power some of his biggest hits to date.

Valentino Khan's French Fried EP is scheduled to arrive in full via Mad Decent on October 21st, 2020. Pre-save the record here.

