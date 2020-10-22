Valentino Khan Drops Massive New EP, "French Fried" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Valentino Khan Drops Massive New EP, "French Fried"

Valentino Khan’s anticipated Mad Decent EP is finally here.
Author:
Publish date:

Valentino Khan’s production style sees no boundaries, allowing the producer to constantly deliver innovative heaters destined for the dance-floor. Since he burst into the scene via Skrillex’s OWSLA in 2014, the talented Khan has become a fan-favorite in little time, and is now ready to further showcase his skills as an artist with his latest project, the blistering French Fried EP.

Arriving on digital platforms via Diplo’s Mad Decent imprint, French Fried is a nod to the early years of French electronica and the birth of blog-house. Following two official remixes for DJ Snake and the teasing of EP singles “Blackmail,” “Deathproof” and “Division,” French Fried is arguably Valentino Khan’s biggest moment this year, further solidifying his place as an act who can seamlessly combine classic sounds with bass-heavy, modern twists.

“This body of work was heavily inspired by my first exposure to dance music. French artists played a huge role in creating sounds that drew me into the genre," Khan revealed in a press statement. “When the first wave of this hit America, it impacted me by pushing boundaries in a unique way. I hope to continue that innovative spirit not only with this music but with all my future releases as well."

