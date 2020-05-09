Valentino Khan Gives K-Pop Group NCT 127's "Kick It" a Trap Makeover

Valentino Khan is about to have a ton of new K-Pop fans after remixing NCT 127's "Kick It." He's featured on the Seoul-based global pop stars' iScreaM Vol. 1: 'Kick It' remix package alongside MINIMONSTER and Hitchhiker. The partnership brings together the east and west through a powerhouse track that is sure to get any party started.

Valentino Khan throws down by doing what he does best, cranking up the adrenaline to transform an already dynamic track into one that will break speakers. “The original was so catchy and full of energy. I wanted to inject some trap and bass to turn it into a full-on banger,” he said.

He adds in some killer electric guitar chords, vigorous snares, and hard-hitting synth work to make the track his own. The single has already reached over 1 million views since being released last night, with a video that shocks the senses as much as the production does.

"Kick It" is the first song to be featured in the new monthly iScreaM series, which showcases remixed versions of singles from SM's artists. The mission behind the remix bundles will be to showcase diversity through domestic and foreign DJs and producers. NCT 127 is the perfect group to launch this new endeavor, with 7.6 million Instagram followers and 3 million Twitter followers. The breakout boy band has earned a global fandom, making them a force to be reckoned within the K-Pop universe.

Valentino Khan, on the other hand, is fresh off the highly successful house music release "Obsession" in collaboration with Ship Wrek. His ability to throw a catchy flair on his heavy-hitting productions has allowed him to traverse genre barriers, making him an artist who is sought out worldwide by fans and artists alike. By positioning himself with a K-Pop group of this magnitude, his stock will only continue to grow.

