Valentino Khan's New Single Is a War Cry for the Club: Listen to "Goin Up"

Knocking house music is the name of the game for Valentino Khan's latest single, a club heater that, like its name, promises to keep the temperature of the crowd "Goin Up." Featuring rave sirens and a feet-stomping bassline, the track is out now via Khan's VK Music imprint.

Khan wastes no time plunging into the deep end on "Goin Up," kicking things off with a sumptuous four-on-the-floor beat before the vocals storm in like a war cry. Menacing acid tones work in tandem with speaker-busting bass, bringing us to the basement with our sunglasses on and our hands in the air.

"The moment felt right for me to put together another house banger, this time with 303 vibes. Go up with this one and enjoy," Khan said in a statement.

With the track already making waves during Khan's dynamically danceable live sets, you can catch the track live on his upcoming tour dates at Escape Halloween, Creamfields Chile, Holy Ship! Wrecked and more. Take a listen below.

