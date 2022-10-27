Skip to main content
Valentino Khan's New Single Is a War Cry for the Club: Listen to "Goin Up"

Valentino Khan's New Single Is a War Cry for the Club: Listen to "Goin Up"

The track features rave sirens and a feet stomping bass line with "303 vibes," Khan said.

c/o Press

The track features rave sirens and a feet stomping bass line with "303 vibes," Khan said.

Knocking house music is the name of the game for Valentino Khan's latest single, a club heater that, like its name, promises to keep the temperature of the crowd "Goin Up." Featuring rave sirens and a feet-stomping bassline, the track is out now via Khan's VK Music imprint.

Khan wastes no time plunging into the deep end on "Goin Up," kicking things off with a sumptuous four-on-the-floor beat before the vocals storm in like a war cry. Menacing acid tones work in tandem with speaker-busting bass, bringing us to the basement with our sunglasses on and our hands in the air.

"The moment felt right for me to put together another house banger, this time with 303 vibes. Go up with this one and enjoy," Khan said in a statement. 

With the track already making waves during Khan's dynamically danceable live sets, you can catch the track live on his upcoming tour dates at Escape Halloween, Creamfields Chile, Holy Ship! Wrecked and more. Take a listen below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Lane 8 standing on top of a rock against a scenic mountain.
FEATURES

Celebrate Lane 8's Birthday With 5 of His Best Tracks

Lane 8 turns 32 years old today. What better way to celebrate than by indulging in his music?

By Saad Masood
valentino khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Valentino Khan's New Single Is a War Cry for the Club: Listen to "Goin Up"

The track features rave sirens and a feet stomping bass line with "303 vibes," Khan said.

By Rachel Kupfer
Screen Shot 2022-06-18 at 9.57.57 AM
NEWS

Fred again.. Says He and Skrillex Swapped Homes In Pursuit of "Creative Impact"

Fred again.. and Skrillex are currently living in each other's homes in London and Los Angeles, respectively.

By Jason Heffler

FOLLOW VALENTINO KHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/ValentinoKhan
Twitter: twitter.com/ValentinoKhan
Instagram: instagram.com/valentinokhan
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2ZgLEkr

Related

Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland and Valentino Khan Stun With Genre-Bending Collab, "Anything"

The track blends Alison Wonderland's crystalline vocals with Valentino Khan's signature deep house energy.

Valentino Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Valentino Khan Continues to Tease Highly Anticipated EP with New Single "Deathproof"

Valentino Khan's sole purpose with the fearsome "Deathproof" is to wreak havoc.

Valentino Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Valentino Khan Drops "Blackmail" Ahead of Forthcoming EP

Valentino Khan channels his early influences for this one.

Valentino Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Valentino Khan Drops Massive New EP, "French Fried"

Valentino Khan’s anticipated Mad Decent EP is finally here.

Valentino Khan and Eliminate
MUSIC RELEASES

Eliminate Traps Out Valentino Khan's "Pony"

This is the second track off of Valentino Khan's forthcoming remix EP.

A split-screen photo of DJ/producers Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) and Valentino Khan.
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo and Valentino Khan Announce New Collab "JustYourSoul"

Later this week, Diplo and Valentino Khan are set to release a track.

VKFINAL01
MUSIC RELEASES

Valentino Khan Drops Unrelenting Original "Division" Ahead of EP Release [Premiere]

Valentino Khan is developing an affinity for dark midtempo bass in recent times.

seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Seven Lions, Valentino Khan, Tsu Nami & More [10/21/22]

New major releases include tracks from KSHMR, Lastlings, Benny Benassi and more.