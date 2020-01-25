Tchami, Drezo and More Featured on Valentino Khan's House Party Remix EP

Valentino Khan has released a remix package for his well-received EP, House Party, via Mad Decent.

The effort includes Tchami's previously released remix of "JustYourSoul" and Eliminate's Remix of "Pony," as well as housey reworks from Drezo, Born Dirty, Schade and Ibranovski. The personal flare on each track includes Drezo's incredibly dirty bass line on his remix of "Flip The Switch" and Born Dirty's funky melody on his remix of "What's Your Name." Undoubtedly, Khan delivered by picking out some of the best talents in dance music to remix his over-the-top EP.

Khan has been unrelenting since bursting onto the scene with his hit single "Deep Down Low" in 2015. Every year since he's continued to release tracks that travel quickly through the festival circuit, including "Hello" with Keno, "Pump," "Lick It," and "Break Your Neck (Pt. 2 VIP)" with Good Times Ahead. Khan has also lent his hand at a number of remixes for notable dance music names, including his reworks of "Pressure" by RL Grime and his remix of "Good Enough" by Alison Wonderland.

FOLLOW VALENTINO KHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/ValentinoKhan

Twitter: twitter.com/valentinokhan

Instagram: instagram.com/valentinokhan

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/valentinokhan