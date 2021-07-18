Valentino Khan and Nitti Gritti Join Forces for Bass House Single “Your Body”
Prolific DJs and producers Valentino Khan and Nitti Gritti have joined forces for a boisterous new bass house single called “Your Body,” out on Spinnin Records. The pair took to Instagram to share a hilarious homemade music video showcasing how to take care of your body "like a DJ.”
“Take care of your bodies or we’ll take care of it for you,” Khan facetiously stated.
“Your Body” is made for the club with its thumping bass, rowdy synth stabs and siren sound effects. Just as the lyrics state, this highly danceable tune will undoubtedly have shufflers “moving their bodies” and “working it” on the dance floor.
This tune is a surefire crowd-pleaser. Pay heed to the duo's fitness advice at your own risk, and find "Your Body" on streaming platforms now.
From the Future to Your Speakers: Here Are the 10 Best “Future Rave” Tracks
"No one is doing this right now. I think this is why it’s so exciting," David Guetta told EDM.com of the genre in 2019.
Ookay, Elohim and Flux Pavilion‘s "Be OK" Is the Dance-Pop Track of the Summer
Featuring funky sound design and bright bass tones, "Be OK" is the fourth single to be released ahead of Ookay's sophomore album.
Less Than a Quarter of UK Music Festival Performers Identify as Women, Study Shows
While strides have been made up over time, women-identifying artists still make up less than 20% of the lineup at events like Isle of Wight, Trnsmt and Wireless.
FOLLOW VALENTINO KHAN:
Facebook: facebook.com/ValentinoKhan
Twitter: twitter.com/ValentinoKhan
Instagram: instagram.com/valentinokhan
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2ZgLEkr
FOLLOW NITTI GRITTI:
Facebook: facebook.com/djnittigritti
Instagram: instagram.com/djnittigritti
Twitter: twitter.com/DJNittiGritti
Spotify: spoti.fi/2KfPAO1