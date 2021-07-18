Valentino Khan and Nitti Gritti Join Forces for Bass House Single “Your Body”

Their hilarious homemade music video shows us how to take care of your body "like a DJ.”

Prolific DJs and producers Valentino Khan and Nitti Gritti have joined forces for a boisterous new bass house single called “Your Body,” out on Spinnin Records. The pair took to Instagram to share a hilarious homemade music video showcasing how to take care of your body "like a DJ.”

“Take care of your bodies or we’ll take care of it for you,” Khan facetiously stated.

“Your Body” is made for the club with its thumping bass, rowdy synth stabs and siren sound effects. Just as the lyrics state, this highly danceable tune will undoubtedly have shufflers “moving their bodies” and “working it” on the dance floor.

This tune is a surefire crowd-pleaser. Pay heed to the duo's fitness advice at your own risk, and find "Your Body" on streaming platforms now.

