Eliminate (real name Nathan Merrill) has released his remix for Valentino Khan's "Pony." It's out via Diplo's record label, Mad Decent.

Merrill transforms "Pony" into a wild ride using his signature high pitched, drippy synths. He then slows things down in the second drop, giving it an even trappier vibe. While this remix differs from what listeners have come to expect from Merrill, it's likely something they'll vibe with. This remix follows Tchami's remix of "JustYourSoul," with more remixes from Valentino Khan's House Party EP on the way.

Merrill's career skyrocketed after the release of his 2016 hit "Snakebite (VIP)." Since, he's released tracks on some of the most notable bass music labels including Circus Records and Dim Mak, and he's currently signed to Disciple Records. Merrill ended 2019 by releasing "Mind Control" via Bassrush Records and his Dead Sea EP via Disciple.

