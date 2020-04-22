Valentino Khan has joined forces with white-hot house duo Ship Wrek for "Obsession," a masterful house single that arrives on Diplo's flagship Mad Decent imprint. No matter what genre he's producing in, Valentino Khan has the uncanny ability to alchemize heavy-hitting sonics into an intoxicating, infectious sonic flair that falls under a melodic scope. Being able to masterfully tightrope the line between melodic and kinetic is a highly coveted skill, and one that only the most versatile producers in the game are able to achieve.

Enter "Obsession," a playful house number that moonlights as a dark, merciless, festival-ready jam. In an ideal manifestation of both artists' skill-sets, the tune is equal parts groovy and nasty, churning along to a head-bopping 126 BPM as crunchy bass stabs run roughshod through its drops. The seductive "I can't live without you" refrain sounds like it was created specifically for late-night clubbing indulgence, and it gives "Obsession" a sultry edge that should weaponize the track in the live music arena.

Ship Wrek has come out of nowhere in recent months to solidify themselves as one of the brightest upstarts in house music. After years of producing future bass and trap, the Los Angeles tandem has now concocted a house formula that finds them soaring through the ranks of the genre. Last year they arrived on Spinnin Deep, among other major labels, with "Soul" and "Need It" before dropping their most recent EP, the intoxicating Mirror Mirror. That project, which has been supported by the likes of Alison Wonderland, Benny Benassi, and Jauz, also flaunted a huge collaboration with Dillon Francis called "It's My House."

You can stream or download "Obsession" via your favorite platform here.

