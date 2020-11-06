Valy Mo and Jaycen A'mour Drop Electro House Smash "U N I"

French producer Valy Mo has been on a roll this year, with two of his releases landing on Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint. Jaycen A'mour has seen a great deal of success in 2020 as well, as his massive single "Tic Tok" has garnered over 1.5 million streams on Spotify. Today, the pair have joined forces for their collaborative electro house smasher "U N I," out via Panther's Groove.

"U N I" is the kind of tune that'll get fans fired up and keep them moving deep into the night with an intoxicating bassline and flute-like synths. The pair have found the perfect mesh of their trademarks, cultivating an innovative feel present throughout the song. Valy Mo's unique laser house sound dominates this track, showcasing his undeniable versatility. Jaycen A'mour's electro roots shine here as well, bolstering the overall quality of "U N I" and taking it into the stratosphere of high-energy club music.

Listen to the electrifying "U N I," which arrives by way of Panther's Groove, in full below.

FOLLOW VALY MO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ValyMo.music

Twitter: twitter.com/valymo

Instagram: instagram.com/valy_mo

Spotify: spoti.fi/38gDIF9

FOLLOW JAYCEN A'MOUR:

Facebook: facebook.com/JaycenAmour

Twitter: twitter.com/jaycenamour

Instagram: instagram.com/jaycenamour

Spotify: spoti.fi/3k22HOw