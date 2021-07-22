VAMPA and ZíA Drop Crushing Dubstep Collab "New Levels"
VAMPA and ZíA Drop Crushing Dubstep Collab "New Levels"

This neck-breaking collaboration is packed with firepower.
This neck-breaking collaboration is packed with firepower.

Strong friendships often lead to some of the best collaborations in the game. VAMPA and ZíA have proven that with flying colors after dropping their first-ever collaboration "New Levels" via Flux Pavilion's Circus Records

After hitting the road together and playing numerous collaborative DJ sets in 2019, VAMPA and ZíA have shown out with an absolutely devastating collaboration. The ominous yet enticing feel of "New Levels" screams refinement. They've expertly combined an intoxicating pre-drop vocal with bone-rattling bass, crisp percussion, and spine-chilling synths for what will quickly become a fan-favorite track in the bass music community.

Check out "New Levels" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

