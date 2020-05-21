The time it takes to heal from heartbreak can be excruciating and seems to last forever. Reminiscing on the good times and mourning love lost go hand in hand with those circumstances. After a short break from releasing music, bass music veteran Vanic has teamed up with GRAMMY-nominated musician, vocalist, and songwriter K.Flay on a new single that explores those painful experiences and encapsulates what the heartbroken may be feeling after such events.

"So Slow" is a melodic future bass tune that not only captures the essence of heartbreak through its melancholy and pensive lyrics from K.Flay, but also mirrors that emotion within the production itself. The main section's gloomy synth wails out a dejected melody that carries the weight of K.Flays vocals from the introduction.

Rounded out by the attention to detail within the percussive elements and emotive pads, "So Slow" is a journey through a sorrowful experience that most people have undoubtedly been through. It paints an agonizing picture of those small moments of grief that seem to last a lifetime, but does so in a beautiful, nearly immersive way. Sweet sorrow, indeed.

"So Slow" is out tomorrow, May 22nd, and can be pre-saved across all major platforms here.

