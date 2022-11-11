Skip to main content
Triple Threat: VASSY, Bingo Players and Disco Fries Team Up for Bubbly House Track, "Pieces"

Triple Threat: VASSY, Bingo Players and Disco Fries Team Up for Bubbly House Track, "Pieces"

"Pieces" wraps leading vintage piano chords, soulful house production, and upbeat pop vocals into a heart-warming dance floor track.

VASSY/Bingo Players/Disco Fries

"Pieces" wraps leading vintage piano chords, soulful house production, and upbeat pop vocals into a heart-warming dance floor track.

What do you get when you combine the talents of three veteran dance music virtuosos?

A new hit record called "Pieces," which dropped today by way of the iconic Spinnin' Records. The track comes from VASSY, Bingo Players and Disco Fries, a formidable trifecta of talent.

"Pieces" is an ode to true love, blending anthemic production with honeyed house music vibes. Through its warm-and-fuzzy lyricism, soulful chords and breezy soundscapes, the new single seamlessly wraps into a heartwarming dancefloor filler.

This high-profile collab arrives amidst a momentous year for VASSY, who recently celebrated a staggering two billion streams of "BAD," her seminal big room anthem with David Guetta and Showtek. She also recently performed the halftime show at an NBA game in the Ball Arena, the home of the Denver Nuggets.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Collage Maker-11-Nov-2022-11.54-AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Triple Threat: VASSY, Bingo Players and Disco Fries Team Up for Bubbly House Track, "Pieces"

"Pieces" wraps leading vintage piano chords, soulful house production, and upbeat pop vocals into a heart-warming dance floor track.

By Mikala Lugen
edc mexico
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, More Confirmed for EDC México 2023: See the Full Lineup

They're just three of a monster lineup that also features ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Marshmello and LP Giobbi, among many others.

By EDM.com Staff
the blessed madonna
MUSIC RELEASES

The Blessed Madonna Drops First New Single In 5 Years, "Serotonin Moonbeams"

The Blessed Madonna is also said to be recording her debut album.

By Mikala Lugen

Check out "Pieces," which is also Disco Fries’ first single from a new album due out in 2023, below. You can stream the track here.

FOLLOW BINGO PLAYERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/bingoplayers
Twitter: twitter.com/bingo_players
Instagram: instagram.com/bingoplayers
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fOvB4f

FOLLOW VASSY:

Website: vassymusic.com
Facebook: facebook.com/VASSY
Twitter: twitter.com/VASSY
Instagram: instagram.com/vassy
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hlBwNS

FOLLOW DISCO FRIES:

Facebook: facebook.com/thediscofries
Twitter: twitter.com/thediscofries
Instagram: instagram.com/thediscofries
Spotify: spoti.fi/3sFh6In

Related

bingo players
MUSIC RELEASES

Bingo Players Releases Infectious New Single With Ida Corr, "I Know This Club"

Bingo Players and Ida Corr have us dreaming about being back on the dancefloor.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Disco Fries and SM1LO Drop Hedonistic House Anthem "Up Til Light"

"Up Til Light" is a future house stunner fit for the grandiose nature of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Bingo Players, Oomloud
MUSIC RELEASES

Bingo Players Joins Forces With Oomloud on Bubbly New Single "Touch & Go" [Premiere]

Feel-good dance music is always in style.

VASSY
MUSIC RELEASES

VASSY Teams Up With Bonka on New Single "CHASE"

"CHASE" will leave you racing for the dancefloors.

image1
MUSIC RELEASES

VASSY X Lodato Premier New Track "Doomsday" Out Now [Listen]

Doomsday is a festival-ready anthem.

VASSY
MUSIC RELEASES

VASSY Teams Up With Outgang and TwoWorldsApart for Groovy Single “OXYGEN”

The iconic singer-songwriter is back stronger than ever.

Rezz-Will-Selvis
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: REZZ, Bingo Players and Krewella [3/4/22]

New major releases include tracks from Cheat Codes, Blanke, ARMNHMR and more.

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, Tommie Sunshine, Disco Fries and Wrongchilde Team Up on "Falling In Love Will Kill You"

"Falling In Love Will Kill You" encapsulates a radio-friendly take on midtempo.