Triple Threat: VASSY, Bingo Players and Disco Fries Team Up for Bubbly House Track, "Pieces"

What do you get when you combine the talents of three veteran dance music virtuosos?

A new hit record called "Pieces," which dropped today by way of the iconic Spinnin' Records. The track comes from VASSY, Bingo Players and Disco Fries, a formidable trifecta of talent.

"Pieces" is an ode to true love, blending anthemic production with honeyed house music vibes. Through its warm-and-fuzzy lyricism, soulful chords and breezy soundscapes, the new single seamlessly wraps into a heartwarming dancefloor filler.

This high-profile collab arrives amidst a momentous year for VASSY, who recently celebrated a staggering two billion streams of "BAD," her seminal big room anthem with David Guetta and Showtek. She also recently performed the halftime show at an NBA game in the Ball Arena, the home of the Denver Nuggets.

Check out "Pieces," which is also Disco Fries’ first single from a new album due out in 2023, below. You can stream the track here.

FOLLOW BINGO PLAYERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/bingoplayers

Twitter: twitter.com/bingo_players

Instagram: instagram.com/bingoplayers

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fOvB4f

FOLLOW VASSY:

Website: vassymusic.com

Facebook: facebook.com/VASSY

Twitter: twitter.com/VASSY

Instagram: instagram.com/vassy

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hlBwNS

FOLLOW DISCO FRIES:

Facebook: facebook.com/thediscofries

Twitter: twitter.com/thediscofries

Instagram: instagram.com/thediscofries

Spotify: spoti.fi/3sFh6In