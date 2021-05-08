VASSY Teams Up With Bonka on New Single "CHASE"

A powerhouse trio has arrived on our doorsteps and it comes as a collaboration between multi-platinum and award-winning musician VASSY and the Aussie duo Bonka.

Their new single "CHASE" is a burst of energy that will reignite the passion for dancing we've all been missing. Highlighting VASSY's signature sultry vocals alongside a bright soundscape that features charging synths and deep bass notes, it's a heavy dose of progressive pop that will leave the listeners itching to get to the clubs.

VASSY released her new single "CHASE" with Aussie duo Bonka. VASSY

“I teamed up with the boys as I was feeling very homesick and really missing Australia," VASSY shared in a press release. "Not being able to go back home because of the pandemic and quarantine restrictions that the Australian government placed, we ended up wanting to work on this song together, which was so amazing. It felt really good to make this with my fellow Australians and I am so excited to release this in Australia, as well as the US. ”

Last year VASSY's career reached a major milestone, with her 2014 big room single "Bad" with David Guetta and Showtek hitting the elusive APRA AMCOS 1 billion stream club. She's revered as one of the most prominent women in dance music, churning out hit after hit through a variety of different stylings. Stay tuned to see if she strikes gold yet again with her new single "CHASE."

You can stream "CHASE" below and across all platforms here.

FOLLOW VASSY:

Website: vassymusic.com

Facebook: facebook.com/VASSY

Twitter: twitter.com/VASSY

Instagram: instagram.com/vassy

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hlBwNS