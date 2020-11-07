VASSY Teams Up With Outgang and TwoWorldsApart for Groovy Single “OXYGEN”

An immensely talented singer and songwriter, VASSY has long been revered as one of the most prominent women in dance music. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with iconic dance music artists such as David Guetta and Tiësto, creating the massive hits “Bad” and “Secrets,” respectively, as well as myriad others, including Afrojack, Benny Benassi, and SCOOTER.

Now, VASSY is back with her latest single “OXYGEN,” teaming up with Outgang (of the brotherly duo Showtek) and DJ duo TwoWorldsApart. VASSY spent the majority of the year healing from a foot injury that left her unable to walk, so “OXYGEN” acts as a breath of fresh air for the artist. Her stunning vocals are the star of the show throughout the infectious single, perfectly supported by the radio-ready and captivating production.

“OXYGEN is an emotive uplifting song, I fell into a pretty nasty depression this year being stuck at home with a bad foot injury not able to walk for 6 months during this isolating pandemic,” revealed VASSY in a press statement. “From it I created 'Oxygen,' I just felt like I was drowning, I needed to come up for air. As much as lyrically it’s a love song, metaphorically it’s much deeper, a longing lust to feel alive, I think how all of us feel right now."

