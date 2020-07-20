VASSY Drops Remix Pack for Chart-Topping Single "Nothing To Lose"

In honor of the ten-year anniversary of her debut release, VASSY has dropped a remix EP for one of her all-time classics. Back in 2016, she joined forces with Tiësto for their Billboard Dance Club Songs number-one single, "Nothing to Lose." Naturally, her chart-topping tune is the perfect track to celebrate her illustrious career.

Released on her co-writers' label, the record features remixes from LODATO, COOL KICKS, Kue, Gozzi, and Kobe Bourne and JK West. With each artist giving the track a unique spin, the remix EP signifies a metaphorical passing of the torch from the superstars to the up-and-comers.

Over the course of her career, VASSY has gone platinum seventeen times, garnered over 2 billion streams, and has collaborated with some of the most renowned names in EDM history. In a press release, VASSY spoke about what it's like being a woman in the industry and how she was able to maintain a successful career for over a decade.

It’s important to remain your authentic self throughout the whole process as much as possible. It’s very difficult as you do feel pressured along the way and at times secluded, but I think you just have to be true to yourself through the process and not be afraid to be a woman. I have been told that I need to pick up DJing, but I just didn’t feel that that was being authentic to myself and what I want to do.

VASSY's "Nothing To Lose (The Remixes)" EP is out now on Tiësto's Musical Freedom label. You can download or stream the collection of reworks here.

