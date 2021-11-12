VAVO Unveil Bubbly Slap House Anthem, "Highs & Lows"

Tying a bow on a monster year, Canadian-English DJ duo VAVO have dropped "Highs & Lows," a sensational slap house single and their last of 2021.

Time-tested in 2021, the track's formula helps concoct a dance anthem with the potential to dominate radio like its slap house predecessors. We saw it with Imanbek's breakthrough remix of SAINt JHN's "Roses" and again with Tiësto's and Karol G's "Don't Be Shy"—and this time around, VAVO are poised to make their mark.

"Highs & Lows" takes a page out of Joel Corry and MNEK's playbook, using earworm-like adlibs akin to the ones heard in their global smash "Head & Heart." It was a shrewd move, offering a catchy melody in the song's intoxicating chorus. VAVO's bubbly new track explores the difficulties of finding your own footing in times of personal strife: "Lately I’ve been dreaming of better days / Feel the ocean waves / I’m gonna break through the ceiling / And find a place where I feel safe."

Check out "Highs & Lows," which arrives by way of KESS Records, below.

The Canadian-English duo's final single of 2021 is a cherry on top of a big year. The duo landed their fifth Billboard charting position, adds on Spotify's global mint and danceXL playlists, and coveted spins on Capital Dance U.K., SiriusXM's BPM channel, iHeartRadio, and BBC Radio 1.

It's only a matter of time until that list grows after the today's release. You can stream "Highs & Lows" on your go-to platform here.

