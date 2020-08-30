boiish Drop Tech House Remix of VenessaMichaels and Kaleena Zanders' "Creme Brûlée"

Last month, VenessaMichaels and Kaleena Zanders made waves with their tasty summertime single "Creme Brûlée." In an effort to keep the sun shining as we approach the end of the season, the duo released a remix EP featuring four spins of their signature dish. Included in the collection of tunes is a new tech house remix from Miami duo boiish.

While the original was more suited for a sunny day by the pool, boiish crafted the soundtrack for what happens when the sun goes down. Reminiscent of packed dance-floors lit up by nothing but LED screens and lasers, the bouncing beat brings the sound of their hometown to life.

VenessaMichaels and Kaleena Zanders gave a special shoutout to boiish after their remix was featured at the top of Spotify's Dance Rising playlist—the same playlist that Zanders graces the cover of.

VenessaMichaels and Kaleena Zanders' "Creme Brûlée" remix bundle is out now. In addition to the boiish remix, the record features music from Brooklyn Fade, Desert Disco, and Leemz. You can download or stream the EP here.

