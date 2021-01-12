Versa Drops Wild Riddim Single "The Pit" on DPMO [Premiere]

Versa Drops Wild Riddim Single "The Pit" on DPMO [Premiere]

One of dubstep's most promising young producers delivers an absolute belter.
Author:
Publish date:

The mysterious Versa has made quite an impression as of late. With a slew of self-releases and some impressive works like "Welcome Tune" and "Death Stomp" on Circus Records, Versa was long overdue to feature on DPMO, FuntCase's new record imprint.

That happened last year, when Versa dropped his DPMO debut, "Kill Confirmed." Now, the elusive producer has returned to the label with a massive riddim belter called "The Pit," premiered exclusively today via EDM.com.

Fusing elements of classic dubstep (à la "YOI") with skillful, upfront production, Versa delivers an all-out riot of a tune with "The Pit." A simple kick-clap pattern with subdued cymbals is more than enough to carry the intense, electrifying basses and synths.  Relentless sub bass and scintillating wobbles are omnipresent in the main sections, while the breakdown provides a brief respite with an eerie ambience as a lead-in. Use of the gun-loading trope is present, but hardly comes off as corny. 

Versa's "The Pit" solidifies the enigmatic producer as one of dubstep and riddim's most promising young talents. The track has already been featured in DJ sets from some of the biggest names in bass music, including Subtronics, Virtual Riot, and of course, FuntCase. Though Versa retains a certain air of anonymity, his latest DPMO release and impressive catalog are more than enough to put this rising talent on everyone's radar.

"The Pit" officially drops tomorrow and will appear as the titular track of Versa's forthcoming eponymous EP, which is slated for a January 27th, 2021 release. You an pre-save and preorder the record here.

FOLLOW VERSA:

Facebook: facebook.com/versadubz
Twitter: twitter.com/versadubz
Instagram: instagram.com/versadubz
Spotify: spoti.fi/39edAcM

Related

effin
MUSIC RELEASES

Effin Drops Vibrant New Single "Onion" on Never Say Die [Premiere]

This one's got layers.

ShankAaron1
MUSIC RELEASES

Shank Aaron Drops Heavy New Single, "The Terror"

Prepare yourself for a spooky dubstep banger.

IMG_4936-1024x683
MUSIC RELEASES

Nick Peters Drops Catchy New Single "Heartless" feat. Bianca & Rook`

This young producer is one to watch

Saint Punk Closeup Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Saint Punk Flips Ookay and Cesqeaux's "The Pit" Into a Grunge House Banger

The release marks Saint Punk's debut on Ookay's The Woodwerk imprint.

Screen Shot 2018-08-20 at 6.43.26 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Hi I'm Ghost Releases Spookier Riddim [Premiere]

With an extremely creepy intro proceeded by vocal stabs and complex rhythms, you need to listen to this ASAP.

Osrin
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Osrin Drops Stunning Future Bass Bop "Left to Try"

One of electronic music's most promising young guns has delivered a jaw-dropper.

phonon
MUSIC RELEASES

phonon Drops Wild 7-Minute Track "EMME" on Halcyon

Ya like jazz?

skantia
MUSIC RELEASES

Skantia Drops Drum and Bass Single “Obsidian”

The 22-year-old drum and bass producer released the single via RAM Records.