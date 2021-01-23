Vicetone Announces Debut Album, Drops New New Single "No Rest"

"Legacy" will arrive in April via Monstercat.
Author:
Publish date:

Beloved Dutch duo Vicetone have some big news. Their highly anticipated debut album, Legacy, is slated for release in April 2021 via Monstercat.

The full-length project is nearly a decade in the making and spans ten tracks, which include the previously released "Animal" with Jordan Powers and Bekah Novi, and "Shadow" with Allie X. To celebrate the forthcoming album, Vicetone has also unveiled its lead single, "No Rest."

"No Rest" is the ultimate motivational dance music anthem that serves to prop up listeners with its empowering message. The takeaway is that no matter what job you chose, you should make sure you're doing something you love, and it'll all be worth it. Vicetone channels this energy into the production with a bouncy beat equipped with beautiful orchestral string work and powerful piano chords. 

Legacy will be an ode to the musical impact the duo has had on the scene since their inception in 2012. They've garnered a devoted fan base through their versatile sound design and authenticity in the studio. According to a press release issued to announce the upcoming album, the name Legacy was inspired by the 2018 passing of their hero, Avicii.

You can stream "No Rest" across all platforms here

