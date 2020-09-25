We Laced Vin Diesel's New EDM Song Over an Epic Action Scene from "xXx: Return of Xander Cage"

As if 2020 wasn't wild enough already, Vin Diesel just emerged and asked the EDM community to hold his beer. The action movie star is taking a break from his franchise roles to partner with global super-producer Kygo to release his debut single "Feel Like I Do." The Fast and Furious actor has showcased his love for all things tropical house with the new track, written and produced by Petey Martin and released on Palm Tree Records.

"Feel Like I Do" has all the elements of a contemporary sun-soaked pop EDM track. The sugary synths and snappy bass lines pair rather nicely with Diesel's vocals. For being his first venture into the music industry, he hit the nail on the head, creating a track that would blend seamlessly into any beach club playlist. We like to imagine that this is what his xXx character was listening to during that epic motorcycle and jet-ski chase scene from xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

"I have another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart," said Diesel, who remains one of the biggest action stars of the last decade due to starring roles in a series of blockbuster franchises, including Fast & Furious, xXx, and The Chronicles of Riddick. And who could forget that he also voiced Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy?

You can stream "Feel Like I Do" across all platforms here and listen below.

