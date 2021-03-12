Vindata Release Intoxicating Summertime Jam "Already Home" With Maurice Moore and JoiStaRR

Vindata Release Intoxicating Summertime Jam "Already Home" With Maurice Moore and JoiStaRR

"Already Home" capitalizes on that pre-summer feel we've all been craving.
After remaining relatively quiet in 2020, Vindata are determined to make 2021 their year. In January, the Los Angeles-based duo released the first two tracks from their forthcoming album, "Good 4 Me" and "Union." Today, they've delivered their latest single "Already Home" via Monstercat

"Already Home" brings an upbeat summertime feel that works as the perfect transition from winter to spring. Maurice Moore and JoiStaRR lend their voices, creating a unique back and forth dynamic that floats effortlessly atop Vindata's fluttery, laid-back production. The duo has found a clear voice for their album, only making the prospect of its release even more exciting. 

"Already Home" is the third single from Vindata's upcoming debut album, ...With Open Eyes. The record is due out in June 2021, so keep an eye on the duo as they release more singles in the lead-up to its release. 

Listen to "Already Home" on all streaming platforms here.

