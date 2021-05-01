Vindata and Kaydence Release Emotive New Single "One Time"

Vindata is currently gearing up for their highly anticipated debut album With Opened Eyes. They are now here to unveil the next piece of the puzzle and it comes in collaboration with Kaydence, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé's songwriter. "One Time" arrives today via Monstercat.

The new single encompasses the rush of emotion felt when falling in love. The vocals and melodies convey this theme of hesitancy with a slow yet steady tempo and open into a playful, more hopeful tone as the chorus enters. It's the balance of excitement and fear that comes from being vulnerable and in love, and Vindata and Kaydence tightrope this line expertly with raw emotion.

“We collaborated with Kaydence, Tyler Rohn, and Dave Cappa on this record. Early on, we knew that this song was a perfect fit for the energy and tone we wanted to convey on our album," Vindata shared in a press release. "Instantly, it reminded us of that youthful love you never forgot."



Artwork for Vindata's new single "One Time" with Kaydence. Monstercat

The road to With Opened Eyes has been a long time coming. The duo first announced its arrival back in 2018 but this year we are finally seeing it come to fruition. They kicked things off with a double single release, "Good 4 Me" and "Union," and their most recent track, "Already Home" with Maurice Moore.

With Opened Eyes is due for release on June 4th via Monstercat. In the meantime, you can stream "One Time" below and across all platforms here.

