Vindata and Kaydence Release Emotive New Single "One Time"

Vindata and Kaydence Release Emotive New Single "One Time"

The next single from Vindata's forthcoming debut album "With Opened Eyes."
Author:
Publish date:
The next single from Vindata's forthcoming debut album "With Opened Eyes."

Vindata is currently gearing up for their highly anticipated debut album With Opened Eyes. They are now here to unveil the next piece of the puzzle and it comes in collaboration with Kaydence, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé's songwriter. "One Time" arrives today via Monstercat

The new single encompasses the rush of emotion felt when falling in love. The vocals and melodies convey this theme of hesitancy with a slow yet steady tempo and open into a playful, more hopeful tone as the chorus enters. It's the balance of excitement and fear that comes from being vulnerable and in love, and Vindata and Kaydence tightrope this line expertly with raw emotion. 

“We collaborated with Kaydence, Tyler Rohn, and Dave Cappa on this record. Early on, we knew that this song was a perfect fit for the energy and tone we wanted to convey on our album," Vindata shared in a press release. "Instantly, it reminded us of that youthful love you never forgot."

Artwork for Vindata's new single "One Time" with Kaydence.

Artwork for Vindata's new single "One Time" with Kaydence.

The road to With Opened Eyes has been a long time coming. The duo first announced its arrival back in 2018 but this year we are finally seeing it come to fruition. They kicked things off with a double single release, "Good 4 Me" and "Union," and their most recent track, "Already Home" with Maurice Moore. 

With Opened Eyes is due for release on June 4th via Monstercat. In the meantime, you can stream "One Time" below and across all platforms here

FOLLOW VINDATA:

Facebook: facebook.com/vindatalosangeles
Twitter: twitter.com/vindata
Instagram: instagram.com/vindata_music
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bdrI7a

FOLLOW KAYDENCE:

Twitter: twitter.com/kaydencies
Instagram: instagram.com/kaydence
Spotify: spoti.fi/3e7jeB1

Related

Vindata
MUSIC RELEASES

Vindata Returns With Two Singles Ahead of Forthcoming Debut Album on Monstercat

Fans won't have to wait much longer for Vindata's debut effort, a project the duo first announced in 2018.

Vindata
MUSIC RELEASES

Vindata Release Intoxicating Summertime Jam "Already Home" With Maurice Moore and JoiStaRR

"Already Home" capitalizes on that pre-summer feel we've all been craving.

joji
MUSIC RELEASES

Joji Shares New Video/Single "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK"

Joji Announces Debut Album Ballads 1

Trivecta_-_Axis
MUSIC RELEASES

Trivecta Releases New Single "Axis"

Out now on Monstercat Uncaged Vol. 6

43755752404_99f7a76d5a_b
MUSIC RELEASES

The Blaze Release Emotional Music Video For "Queens" [Watch]

Debut album DANCEHALL out Friday

Anabel Englund
MUSIC RELEASES

Anabel Englund and Yotto Team Up on Dreamy New Single "Waiting For You"

The latest single from Englund's forthcoming deluxe album "Messing With Magic."

Unknown
MUSIC RELEASES

SAID THE SKY HITS EMOTIVELY CHARGED MILESTONE WITH DEBUT LP "WIDE EYED" OUT NOW [Listen]

Wide-Eyed and Mouth-Gaped after listening to this debut album

Keepsake_-_This_Time_Around
MUSIC RELEASES

New Single From Keepsake "This Time Around" feat. Slyleaf [Listen]

Out now on Monstercat Instinct Vol.2