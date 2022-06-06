Skip to main content
Vini Vici Tap Gabry Ponte and Zafrir for Psytrance Anthem, "Lo Nevosh"

Vini Vici Tap Gabry Ponte and Zafrir for Psytrance Anthem, "Lo Nevosh"

The electrifying collab arrived by way of GEKAI/Spinnin’ Records.

Omri Silver

The electrifying collab arrived by way of GEKAI/Spinnin’ Records.

A trifecta of top dance music talent has teamed up for "Lo Nevosh," a high-flying track from Vini Vici, Gabry Ponte and Zafrir.

The three have undeniable chemistry in the new single, which arrived by way of a joint release from GEKAI and Spinnin’ Records. Replete with tribal chants and rave-fueled sound design, it's a psytrance smash, and one that was seemingly designed to get crowds moving.

And that's exactly what it's been doing on the festival circuit this year. Check out the moment Vini Vici dropped the song live on Ultra's Mainstage:

Vini Vici have been on a roll in 2022, releasing new music at the dizzying pace you would expect from one of the world's leading psytrance acts. New tracks include "Sweet Harmony," "In The Middle" and "Café Del Mar," the latter of which is a rendition—produced alongside Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and MATTN—of Energy 52's ageless trance hit of the same name.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

vini vici
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici Tap Gabry Ponte and Zafrir for Psytrance Anthem, "Lo Nevosh"

The electrifying collab arrived by way of GEKAI/Spinnin’ Records.

By EDM.com Staff5 hours ago
Mz Worthy
MUSIC RELEASES

Mz Worthy Kicks Off Pride Month With Heart-Pumping House Single, "Feel It"

"I hope while you’re listening you can just let go of it all and be your true self."

By Rachel Kupfer6 hours ago
DJ Minx
NEWS

Apple Music Celebrates Pride Month With Mixes From CloZee, DJ Minx More

New content will launch every Sunday, with the exception of Juneteenth on June 19th, on Apple Music's designated Pride page.

By Rachel Kupfer6 hours ago

You can listen to "Lo Nevosh" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Related

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici and Omiki Join Forces for Psytrance Stunner, "In The Middle"

The pioneering psytrance duo said their latest single is one of the most special releases of their career.

ASOT 2019
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici and Berg Breathe New Life Into The Beloved's 1993 Hit, "Sweet Harmony"

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Vini Vici & MATTN
MUSIC RELEASES

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Vini Vici and MATTN Breathe New Life Into 1993 Classic, "Café Del Mar"

The four producers have joined forces for a rave-ready rendition of Energy 52's timeless trance hit.

the knocks dragonette
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alok & Alan Walker, Kungs, Vini Vici and The Knocks [2/18/22]

New major releases include tracks from Louis The Child, CID, Said The Sky and more.

Dimitri-Vegas-Like-Mike-2018-cr-Boy-Kortekaas-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Enlist Vini Vici and Liquid Soul for Festival Anthem "Untz Untz"

A festival anthem has descended from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Vini Vici, and Liquid Soul.

pjimage-15
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici, Shapov, and NERVO Have a "Powerful Collaboration" in the Works

"My World" set for release on Valentines Day.

Black-and-white photo of EDM DJ/producer Deorro during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Does Damage in Psytrance-Infused "Focus" ft. Lena Leon

Is Deorro's latest track psytrance, or is it Melbourne bounce?

[Press pic] R3HAB (c) R3HAB
MUSIC RELEASES

R3HAB and Vini Vici Drop "Alive" ft. Pangea & Dego

"Live like you're never gonna die."