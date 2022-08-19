Skip to main content
Vini Vici Breathe New Life Into iiO's 2001 Classic, "Rapture"

Nadia Ali's vocals are as powerful as ever in Vini Vici's electrifying rework of "Rapture."

Vini Vici

Vini Vici have turned back the clock to 2001, breathing new life into a timeless dance anthem.

The superstar Israeli duo have taken iiO's "Rapture" for a spin, producing an electrifying remix befit for the world's biggest festival stages. The track was released back in 2001 before featuring as the lead single from their debut studio album, Poetica.

They say if it ain't broke, don't fix it. So Vini Vici naturally went the psytrance route here, producing a vibrant ode to iiO that doubles as a hands-up anthem. Just like they did in their recent take on The Beloved's 1993 club classic "Sweet Harmony," the duo pays homage to the original while revamping it with their signature, heart-racing sound.

And if one thing is clear, it's that Nadia Ali's vocals are as powerful as ever.

Vini Vici Breathe New Life Into iiO's 2001 Classic, "Rapture"

"We are truly excited about this release. It has been our secret weapon in our sets for a while now," Vini Vici said in a joint statement. "Of course, the original ‘Rapture’ is a huge classic and we always admired Nadia Ali’s vocal and musical flow."

You can listen to Vini Vici's rendition of "Rapture" below.

FOLLOW VINI VICI:

Facebook: facebook.com/vinivicimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/vinivicimusic
Instagram: instagram.com/vinivicimusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/36kxB3p

