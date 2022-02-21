Skip to main content
Vini Vici and Omiki Join Forces for Psytrance Stunner, "In The Middle"

The pioneering psytrance duo said their latest single is one of the most special releases of their career.

Vini Vici

Another day, another stroke of genius from Vini Vici.

The pioneering dance music tandem have unveiled their latest masterstroke, a new single called "In The Middle." Created alongside Israeli compatriot Omiki, the track is a riveting blend of psytrance and techno with melodic undertones that slither through its hypnotic arrangement. But while "In The Middle" is a slight departure for Vini Vici, that doesn't make the track any less impressive.

And at a length of six minutes, it's a journey. In fact, the barnstorming psytrance duo said that "In The Middle" is one of the most special songs of their storied career.

"It is not with every release that we feel we bring something new to the table," Vini Vici said in a joint statement. "But with this one, it is a special combination between the Psy-Trance world and Melodic Techno, and we feel that we are doing something that everyone will find something to like. This is one of our special releases we’ve done in a while."

Vini Vici and Omiki Join Forces for Psytrance Stunner, "In The Middle"

The pioneering psytrance duo said their latest single is one of the most special releases of their career.

The single marks the second time Vini Vici have teamed up with Omiki after "Far From Home," a collab with Timmy Trumpet released in August 2021 under Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Smash The House banner.

Listen to "In The Middle" below and find the song on streaming platforms here.

