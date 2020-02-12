Vini Vici, Shapov, and NERVO Have a "Powerful Collaboration" in the Works

For all you lovers out there, an exciting new track is due to be released right in time for Valentine's Day. This week, Russian progressive house artist Shapov announced that he will kick off 2020 with a “powerful collaboration” between the Israeli psytrance duo Vini Vici and the Aussie sister duo NERVO. From the previews, it looks as if the group will be taking the lead of Vini Vici and "My World" will be a psytrance record.

This isn't the first time Vini Vici (comprised of Aviram Saharai and Matan Kadosh) have imparted their psytrance stylings on a non-psytrance artist. Most recently we saw this in the unexpected collaboration between the duo and trance legend Paul van Dyk with the single, "Galaxy." They continue to amass a huge following, delivering over 230 shows per year worldwide and continuing to shell out impressive tracks.

Shapov (real name Alexander Shapovalov) gained notoriety through his collaboration with Armin van Buuren on the track "The Last Dancer," which developed into their Trilogy EP. He went on to receive the third-best track of the year for 2019 on van Buuren's ASOT Top 50 Countdown for the single, "La Résistance De L’Amour."

NERVO also have a lot to celebrate this year. The twins (comprised of Oliva and Miriam Nervo) both recently gave birth to two beautiful babies. Clearly motherhood has not slowed them down because they recently dropped a funky house collaboration with Plastik Funk and Tim Morrison titled "Dare Me."

"My World" by Vini Vici vs. Shapov vs. NERVO drops February 14th, 2020. Pre-save it here.

H/T: We Rave You

FOLLOW VINI VICI:

Facebook: facebook.com/vinivicimusic

Twitter: twitter.com/vinivicimusic

Instagram: instagram.com/vinivicimusic

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/vinivicimusic

FOLLOW SHAPOV:

Facebook: facebook.com/shapovmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/shapovmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/shapovmusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/shapovmusic

FOLLOW NERVO:

Facebook: facebook.com/NERVOmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/nervomusic

Instagram: instagram.com/nervomusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/nervomusic