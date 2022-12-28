Skip to main content
Vini Vici and Ghost Rider Drift Into the New Year With New Single, "Easy Ride"

The hypnotic track, which features Wylde, marries psytrance with progressive trance elements.

c/o Press

Leading psytrance duo Vini Vici have teamed up with fellow Israeli DJ and producer Ghost Rider for a powerful track with Wylde, "Easy Ride" on Alteza Records.  

Building upon Vini Vici's signature, electrifying sound, "Easy Ride" flows like a smooth glass of wine. The hypnotic track marries psytrance with progressive trance elements, using acoustic guitar riffs to aching effect. The uplifting arrangement is carried by Wylde's velvety vocals, gently laying out the lyrics like a warm summer picnic blanket. 

"'Easy Ride' is one of the coolest tracks we have worked on lately," Vini Vici said. "It has this unique balance between a dance floor hit and an easy going song you can listen to in your car or at home. We enjoyed working with our friend and a talented producer, Ghost Ride, and of course, the vocals by Wylde makes an amazing imprint on this song. Good vibes are strong with this one." 

Listen to "Easy Ride" below.

Follow Vini Vici:

Facebook: facebook.com/ViniViciMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/vinivicimusic
Instagram: instagram.com/vinivicimusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Wvb6yb

