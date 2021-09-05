September 5, 2021
Vintage Culture Drops Hypnotic House Single "Butterflies": Listen
Out on Sonny Fodera’s Solotoko imprint, the track symbolizes the magical feeling of being in love.
Out on Sonny Fodera’s Solotoko imprint, the track symbolizes the magical feeling of being in love.

Fresh off his remix of SOFI TUKKER’S “Drinkee” with John Summit, Brazilian superstar Vintage Culture has now teamed up with FFLORA, Meca, and Tristan Henry for a hypnotic new single “Butterflies,” out on Sonny Fodera’s Solotoko imprint.

Driving the deeper, darker sound of "Butterflies" are fluttering synths that sublimely glide over the sultry future house beat. Along with the mesmeric vocals of Tristan Henry, this tune exhibits all of the artists’ fantastic songwriting and production skills.

Vintage Culture is quickly garnering global acclaim with a signature sound all his own. Hot off of a massive year, he's released official remixes for MEDUZA, Moby, David Guetta and Joel Corry, Jorja Smith, and Maverick Sabre. 

If that wasn't enough, he also became a multi-platinum selling artist, spearheaded his own event series Só Track Boa, and fundraised $100,000 for COVID-19 relief fund in his home country through his philanthropic line Só Track Doa.

Vintage Culture is what happens when true technical skill meets a big heart and a zest for life. Experience the magic and listen to “Butterflies” on all streaming platforms here.

